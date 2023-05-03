Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta has shot back at insinuations that she is responsible for the Italian's injury, declaring that she doesn't owe it to anyone to respond to any and all rumors circulating on social media.

37-year-old Satta and Berrettini began dating last year after the latter's break-up with fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, the duo have been subjected to online abuse and criticism on several occasions, with some even blaming the Italian model for Berrettini's recent dip in form.

While the World No. 21 has been steadfast in protecting his girlfriend, the criticism hasn't died down, especially in recent times due to his injury. Matteo Berrettini picked up an abdomen injury at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which then forced him to pull out of the Madrid Open and his home Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Unbelievably, that has somehow traced its way back to Satta, as insinuations that "too much s*x" between the duo was to blame for the injury. This is not something that is new for Melissa Satta, who had to contend with such accusations when she was married to Ghanian football star Kevin-Prince Boateng as well.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy, the 37-year-old pointed out that Berrettini suffered a similar injury back in 2021 as well, when they didn't even know each other. Regardless, she refused to entertain such matters and rubbished the rumors.

"Too bad it's an injury in the same place as the one in 2021, when I didn't know him. But in any case: do I really have to answer to these people? Once with my ex-husband, (Kevin-Prince Boateng) who suffered from groin pain, They attacked me saying that we had too much s*x and that this was the cause of their physical problems," Satta said.

Melissa Satta then spoke about her domestic life with the 27-year-old, stating that they liked to have fun together, even if they spent most of their evenings at home. Satta joked that she usually gets in bed by 10'o clock, adding that she was not one to go out at night in the middle of the week.

"We like to have fun together, like recently, at dinners and karaoke. But we also spend the evenings at home, when he trains and I work," Satta said. "I'm German: dinner is at 7 at night and my son goes to bed at 9. At 10 I'm under the covers watching a movie. With me, if you want to go out at night in the middle of the week, it's no use."

"We are like all those who are together" - Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta on their s*x-life

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Australian Open

At the same time, Melissa Satta assured everyone that she and her boyfriend Matteo Berrettini enjoyed a healthy s*x-life, just like all couples who are together.

"I do not quantify it, but I assure you that we are like all those who are together. I was with my ex-husband for 10 years and the s*x never diminished. It depends on how you establish the relationship, if you work on it or let it go," Satta said.

On the tennis side of things, Matteo Berrettini will be hoping to be fit in time for the French Open at the end of the month, a tournament he missed last year due to injury.

