Matteo Berrettini leads ATP tour in Instagram Engagement Rate, Roger Federer in 3rd position

Matteo Berrettini leads the ATP tour when it comes to Instagram Engagement Rate with fans
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Matteo Berrettini had his breakthrough year on the ATP tour in 2021, reaching his first Grand Slam final (Wimbledon) as well as his first Masters 1000 final (Madrid Masters). Since then, the Italian has cemented his status as one of the best young players on the men's circuit.

The Italian rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 6 earlier this year, a feat he achieved by progressing to the semifinals of the Australian Open. As it turns out, the 25-year-old has been just as prolific off the tennis court, especially when it comes to interacting with fans on social media.

Based on the latest numbers, Matteo Berrettini records a 14% Engagement Rate on Instagram -- the most by any male tennis player. In this instance, Engagement Rate is calculated as a percentage of the individual number of active interactions with fans divided by the total followers count.

Active interactions can be anything from likes and shares to mentions and even direct messages. With 1.3 million followers to his name on the site, the World No. 6 has a comfortable lead over second-placed Daniil Medvedev (12.5% Engagement Rate with 0.96 million followers) in both the interaction rate as well as the raw number of interactions.

Roger Federer occupies the third spot on the list, recording a remarkable 7.2% Engagement Rate with his 9.1 million Instagram followers. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev closely follow the Swiss, having a 4.9% and 4.8% interaction rate respectively with their 1.6 million followers each.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's Engagement Rate suffers understandably by virtue of them having a massive following. With 14 million Instagram followers to his name, Nadal manages a 2% success rate when it comes to fan interaction. Djokovic, meanwhile, fares slightly better, achieving a 3.9% Engagement Rate with his 10.4 million followers.

Matteo Berrettini still looking to win his 10th match of the year

On the tennis side of things, Matteo Berrettini is still looking to win his 10th match of the year. The Italian has a 9-6 win/loss record so far this year. He could have achieved the feat at the Miami Masters but had to pull out of the tournament at the last minute with a right hand injury.

Matteo Berrettini WITHDRAWS from Miami, will be replaced by a lucky loser that needs to sign in tomorrow morning (vs. JM Cerundolo).Opens up the 3rd quarter of the draw, where, Rublev and Sinner are now the only top 15.

The withdrawal also means that the World No. 6 will have to wait until next year to win his first ever match in Miami. Berrettini has made only one previous appearance in the event, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the 2019 edition.

With the Top 10!montecarlotennismasters.com/conference-de-… https://t.co/O0SigOM9yz
Up next, Matteo Berrettini is expected to be seen in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which also marks the sight of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's return to action.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
