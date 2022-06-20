"Matteo Berrettini looks every inch Djokovic's main and only rival at Wimbledon" - Tennis fans react to the Italian defending his title at Queen's 

Matteo Berrettini has an astounding 84.6% win rate on grass. The only man to have beaten him in the last year and a half is Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final.

The Italian displayed his supreme ability on the surface yet again, winning the Boss Open and the Queen's Club Championships in the span of two weeks, showing very few signs of rust on his return from injury.

Berrettini defeated Filip Krajinovic in straight sets on Sunday to successfully defend his title at the Queen's Club. Fans and critics around the world have reacted to his fabulous display on grass this season and have rated his chances of dethroning defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

"Berrettini defends his Queen's title and looks every inch Djokovic's main (only?) rival at Wimbledon. Not at his best today but always has those two weapons to get him out of trouble. Some very solid volleying as well," - one fan tweeted.

"Berrettini has been so impressive in winning two straight tournaments on grass, he's my second pick for Wimbledon 2022 after Djokovic," another fan wrote.

"Back-to-back titles on the grass. He's one of the top threats once again to take Djokovic down at Wimbledon. Djokovic isn't playing quite well this year as he was last year...maybe this is his time. Commiserations for Kranjinovic, he's gonna win his first soon," one user tweeted

"I fancy Berrettini for Wimbledon. Playing really well at the moment and gave Djokovic quite a game last year in the final. Nole's a year older and has less tennis under his belt at this point in his usual season," one fan opined.

Realistically, I think the only person who can stop Berrettini is Djokovic. If Nadal is fit then he has a chance as he can really damage the Italian's backhand. But otherwise he has a real chance this year of going one step further than last year," Another fan added

"It doesn’t matter how well I play this year, my ranking is going to drop, I don't think that's fair" - Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

During a presser at the Queen's Club Championships, Matteo Berrettini shared his thoughts on Wimbledon not carrying any ranking points this year.

“First of all for the people suffering [in Ukraine]. In my specific case it’s really complicated because I played well last year on grass and it doesn’t matter how well I play this year, my ranking is going to drop. I don't think that's fair. If the ranking is working normally, the more you play, the better you play, the better your ranking is going to be. I think this was taken away, that’s what I don’t agree with, ” Matteo Berretini said

The World No. 10 will lose 1,200 ranking points earned from reaching last year’s final. But Novak Djokovic will be the biggest loser in terms of ranking points. He has already lost his No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev and will drop an additional 2,000 points at the conclusion of the British Major.

Matteo Berrettini will be the eighth seed at Wimbledon and will head into the tournament high on confidence.

