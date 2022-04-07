Matteo Berrettini to miss Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome 

World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini has confirmed that he will miss most of the claycourt season, with the Italian skipping tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

The Italian wrote on an Instagram post that following discussions with medical experts, he has decided not to be hasty in his recovery process after undergoing surgery on his right hand.

"Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process," Berrettini said. "We have therefore decided I should withdraw from the Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments to ensure I give myself the proper amount of time to return at my highest level. "

Berrettini mentioned that while the decision to withdraw from the tournaments, particularly the Italian Open, was tough to swallow, it was done to ensure that he could recover fully before returning to action.

"Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies," Berrettini added. "Thanks very much for all the support. My recovery process is on track and I look forward to seeing you on-court soon."

Berrettini did not fare very well in Monte-Carlo and Rome last year, suffering second and third-round exits respectively. However, he reached the final of the Madrid Masters, losing to Alexander Zverev.

Matteo Berrettini has won nine out of 15 matches in 2022

Matteo Berrettini reached the Australian Open semifinals this year

Matteo Berrettini has had a rather underwhelming 2022 season so far, winning nine out of 15 matches. After a disappointing ATP Cup, the Italian reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

He followed this up with a quarter-final exit at the Rio Open before withdrawing from his opening-round match against Tommy Paul in Acapulco due to injury.

The 25-year-old reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Miomir Kecmanovic. Berrettini then withdrew from the Miami Masters due to an injury to his right hand.

Despite the understandable and unfortunate circumstances behind Berrettini's break from tennis, there is a chance of Berrettini falling in the ATP rankings. With capable claycourt players like Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz not too far behind the ranks, the Italian will look to do well in his tentative return to the French Open in May.

