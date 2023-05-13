Matteo Berrettini recently remarked that although he would hate to be trapped in an elevator, he would pick Roger Federer to accompany him if that were ever the case.

Berrettini is currently out of action, recovering from a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle that he suffered at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters a month ago. The injury forced him to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome as well. It remains to be seen whether the World No. 20 will regain his fitness in time to participate in the 2023 French Open, beginning on May 28.

In a video shared on social media by the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association), Berrettini was asked a series of light-hearted and hypothetical questions. It began with picking a past or present tennis player with whom he would like to be stuck in an elevator. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up named the Swiss legend, saying:

"I wouldn't like to be stuck in an elevator, I don't like that. But I think Roger. We could talk about everything with him. So yeah, Roger."

When Federer retired last year, Berrettini stated that the former World No. 1 was the reason he became a tennis player. Both men were present at the 2023 MET Gala earlier this month.

The video also saw a few other questions thrown at the Italian player. When asked about the funniest thing he had heard about himself on the internet, Berrettini said:

"It's always something about gossip, I would say, that wasn't true, most of them are not true. Maybe something about my backhand or my calves. They were making fun of that. That was pretty funny."

The former World No. 6 named Andy Murray as the smartest player on the ATP tour and NBA superstar LeBron James as the athlete who could become a tennis player.

Matteo Berrettini grateful for Jannik Sinner on tour

Matteo Berrettini

Italian players Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner played doubles together at the 2022 ATP Cup but have never faced each other in a tour match.

In a recent conversation with the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Berrettini revealed that he shared a great rapport with Sinner and that they helped each other improve their games.

"Our relationship is great, we text each other, we practice together, and when we have the chance, we play doubles together, so it’s really like a healthy relationship in sport," Matteo Berrettini said.

"Like we help each other to raise our level and thanks to him, I'm also improving my game. That’s why it would be even better to play against each other. I really like Jannik as a guy. We are both lucky to have each other on tour," he added.

Berrettini has struggled with form this season, winning just seven out of his 13 matches so far.

