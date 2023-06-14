Matteo Berrettini's injury comeback and Stuttgart Open title defense lasted just one match, as he faced an opening-round exit.

Berrettini had a nine-match unbeaten record at the tournament, heading into the match against Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday, June 13. However, Berrettini, the 2019 and 2022 champion at the ATP 250 event, could barely get into the contest as compatriot Sonego produced a dominant performance to win 6-1, 6-2.

Berrettini came into the match with huge expectations as he has been sidelined since April with an abdominal injury. He was last seen in action against Holger Rune in the third round at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a match he was forced to withdraw from due to injury.

The Italian missed most of the claycourt swing but was optimistic about being back to his best when the grass season got underway. A disappointing defeat to Sonego and his exit from the court with tears in his eyes indicate that he might take time to get back to his best.

Taking to social media after the loss, Berrettini congratulated Sonego on the win and disclosed that he will need time to find his best footing again.

"Firstly, congratulations to my close friend Lorenzo Sonego on yesterday's win. Yesterday was a very tough day. Despite feeling match fit and ready. I clearly was not," he wrote on Instagram.

"I have worked extremely hard to recover from my latest injury and to not have the dream return like I had last year is difficult to process. But I need to be realistic, my best level will take time and matches. I am putting in the work and the results will follow. I am fully focused on doing all I can to be match ready for Queen's [Club Championships]," he added.

The 27-year-old, who is now down to No. 29 in the ATP rankings, also thanked fans for their encouraging messages.

"Thank you very much for all the support and kind messages I have received. They really mean a lot," he stated.

The Queen's Club Championships is scheduled to get underway on June 19.

“It’s tough to see him like that” - Lorenzo Sonego on Matteo Berrettini after Stuttgart defeat

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2021.

Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini have been good friends for a few years now. The two have represented Italy in the Davis Cup, where they forged a strong partnership playing as a team.

Berrettini once commented on his relationship with his compatriot, saying:

“With Lorenzo Sonego we have known each other since we were kids and we are very close. Thanks also to Davis Cup, a friendship is being created between us off the pitch. I think it's very nice: as Federer and Nadal have shown, tennis goes beyond anything.”

After the straight-sets defeat of Berrettini in Stuttgart, Sonego expressed his satisfaction at getting his grass swing started on the right note. At the same time, he also stated his disappointment at seeing Matteo Berrettini leave the court in tears after the defeat.

“Today I played my best tennis. This is my first tournament on grass, my first match, and I played really well. I’m really happy about that,” he said. “It’s tough. I’m not happy because he’s my best friend on Tour and it’s tough to see him like that. I hope the best for him in the next tournament.” (via ATP)

