Matteo Berrettini spotted with 36-year-old Italian model

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has reportedly been seen in Italy with a 36-year-old Italian model, Melissa Satta.

Berrettini earlier dated a fellow tennis player from Australia, Ajla Tomljanovic. The couple were even featured in Netflix's tennis documentary, "Break Point." The star couple started dating somewhere around 2019 and reportedly parted ways in the middle of 2022.

As per social media posts, Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta have publicly appeared in a number of places, from basketball matches to fine dining restaurants. Chi, a famous Italian magazine, reported that after their dinner at Domus restaurant, Berrettini was seen getting into Satta's car and going to the latter's house to spend the rest of their time.

Satta is an Italian television presenter and the ex-wife of footballer Kevin Prince Boateng; the model recently broke up with entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.

"I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love" - Matteo Berrettini after breaking up with Ajla Tomljanovic

At the Queen's Club Championships, Matteo Berrettini reflected on his breakup with Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic. The duo dated for almost three years and were also seen at each other's matches, cheering for their partners.

Berrettini shed some light on his post-breakup life and stated that he had been spending more time with his team and family.

"Yeah, I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, like, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love. It's just something that is happening, it's good for me, if it doesn't, it's another day, you know," he said.

"But, yeah, overall, I'm spending more time with my team, I spent a lot of time with my family when I was injured, and I enjoyed a different kind of life a little bit," Berrettini added.

The 26-year-old has had a very unlikely start to the 2023 season. Playing at the United Cup, Berrettini's Italy lost the finals to Team USA. Taylor Fritz of Team USA beat Berrettini, 7-6(4), 7-6(6), in a closely fought battle to extend their lead to 3-0. Jessica Pegula won the last match to whitewash the Italians in the finals of the United Cup.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2023, the Italian lost to former World No. 1 and British veteran Andy Murray in the first round. Seeded 13th in the tournament, Matteo Berrettini lost, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(6) to Murray.

