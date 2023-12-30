"May the holiday season bring you joy and peace" - Gael Monfils' heartfelt Christmas greeting with daughter Skai ahead of Auckland 2024

Gael Monfils recently shared a heartwarming picture of him and his daughter celebrating the holiday season, along with a touching message of gratitude and hope.

Monfils’ 2023 season was a mixed bag of highs and lows, as he battled with injuries and form. He missed the first couple of months of the year due to a foot injury and then had to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships because of a wrist issue. He reached the quarterfinal in the ATP Masters 1000 Canada but eventually lost to Jannik Sinner in three sets.

The 37-year-old ended the year on a high note, winning his first title of the season and his 12th overall, doing so in Stockholm, where he became the oldest champion in the history of the event.

Monfils married fellow tennis star Elina Svitolina in July 2021. The couple has been supportive of each other on the tour, often cheering for each other and posting cute photos and videos on social media. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Skai, in October 2022.

In his Instagram post on 29 December, Monfils shared a heartwarming picture with his 14-month-old daughter Skai standing side-by-side in front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

"As the year winds down, we embrace the simple yet precious moments of happiness. 🎄 Standing in front of this Christmas tree, my little princess and I send you wishes of warmth, love, and laughter. May the holiday season bring you joy and peace. Happy Holidays to all! ✨" Monfils wrote.

"It brings a bit more stress, it's like you play two matches instead of one" - Gael Monfils on playing ASB Classic with wife Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match

Gael Monfils recently shared his thoughts on playing in the same event as his wife, Elina Svitolina. The couple will participate in the ASB Classic in Auckland, which begins on 1 January 2024.

As Monfils prepares for his upcoming stint in the ASB Classic, he discussed the advantages and disadvantages of traveling and competing alongside his wife.

“The good part is that we can spend more time together, especially now with our daughter, it’s so much easier. But it brings a bit more stress because we always want the other one to play good, so it’s like you play two matches, instead of one," Monfils said (via stuff.co.nz).

“For both of us, it’s a big help. We have huge support, and we can rely on each other, so that’s a big boost," he added.

This will be Gael Monfils' third appearance in Auckland. He reached the semifinal of the tournament in 2013, losing to David Ferrer in straight sets.