"Maybe because of me, Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, courts will get bigger" - Daniil Medvedev bats for more space on court post Australian Open 1R win

Daniil Medvedev booked a spot in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 after his opponent, Terence Atmane of France, was forced to retire mid-match.

The Russian was slow to start the contest, losing the opening set 5-7. He had piqued interest from a few observers right at the start, asking the ball kid to move his position to make more room in the playing area.

On being asked about the move during his post-match press conference, Medvedev said he likes to have enough space to move around freely on the court. He stated that space was usually a non-issue at Grand Slam events for him.

"A lot, a lot. Usually Grand Slams I think probably all the courts, even the second ones, and usually I play only on the first or second one," Daniil Medvedev said. "They are fine. Like, I have enough space."

The former World No. 1 said he hoped that he, combined with the likes of Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal, make way for bigger courts everywhere.

"There are moments in the year where I'm disappointed because I cannot play as I want At the same time maybe because of me the court is going to get... and not only me, but Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal... courts are going to get bigger and bigger because I think it's good when every player has an opportunity to do what they want."

Notably, Medvedev, Ruud and Nadal are all known to stand far behind the baseline during points, giving themselves room and time to hit the ball.

Daniil Medvedev says small courts limit players' options after booking Australian Open 2R spot

Daniil Medvedev after winning his match at the 2024 Australian Open.

Elaborating on his preference, Daniil Medvedev said he has some big success on courts big and small, but pointed out that the latter category limits a player’s options.

The Russian recalled his Madrid Open contest against Aslan Karatsev, saying the small court did not allow him to drop behind the baseline to better handle the pace coming at him from the other end of the court.

"[In Madrid] I play Aslan Karatsev, and there is zero space on second court," the Russian said. "During the match I got really frustrated because... you either play with his game on the line... or you go 50 meters behind and you try to make lobs and make him move. This option was not the case, and I lost."

Medvedev, the third seed at this year’s Australian Open, will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. The duo will not play before Wednesday (January 17).

