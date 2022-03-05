"Maybe a missile comes into the house. That's not sacrificing your life, that's just being killed" - Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky on the futility of war

In his latest interview with CNN, Sergiy Stakhosky is currently in Ukraine after having enlisted in the military reserves. The former tennis pro pledged to defend the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian said he was vacationing with his family when the news first broke out. He added that while there was definite hesitation, not coming back to defend his country was not an option for him.

"Well there was, of course, hesitation, it's impossible to make that call without hesitation," Sergiy Stakhovsky said. "We were in vacation in Dubai when when this happened. And, you know, I've been in a tennis tournament. I've seen the guys there and nothing would, you know, would say that the Russia would engage war and invade Ukraine."

"It was not an easy decision for me in this circumstances," he continued. "It was not a decision which, which would be right for me. How would stay home? I would feel guilt that I didn't come back and and now that I'm here, I feel guilt that I left."

Brianna Keilar @brikeilarcnn Emotional & compelling interview.



Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky returns to fight the Russians, leaving his wife & children behind.



Is he prepared to sacrifice his life?

Listen to his answer: Emotional & compelling interview. Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky returns to fight the Russians, leaving his wife & children behind. Is he prepared to sacrifice his life? Listen to his answer: https://t.co/eMwy0dUg7r

On being asked by the interviewer if he was willing to sacrifice his life, Sergiy Stakhovsky said no single individual would have a definitive answer to that.

The 36-year-old said his goal was to return to his family, but he was quick to add that there was no certainty about the situation. Speaking about the futility of war, Stakovsky said a missile could come in through his window at any moment and that he would not describe it as a sacrifice.

"This is a question which I don't have an answer to," Sergiy Stakhovsky said. "I will not sure that this one individual who's ready to tell you now whether he's ready, sacrifice in life."

"It's, I want to see my kids that's for sure," he continued. "I want to see my wife that's also that's my goal. At any given moment, nobody knows what's gonna happen. Maybe I don't and a missile comes into the house. Well, that not sacrificing your life, not just being killed."

"I didn't tell [the kids] when I was leaving where I'm going" - Sergiy Stakhovsky

Sergiy Stakovsky at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

Sergiy Stakhovsky also revealed that his children are unaware of his decision to join the military. He added that his wife was also against him returning to Ukraine, but understood that he had his reasons to do so.

Good Morning Britain @GMB Ukrainian Tennis Pro Sergiy Stakhovsky made the heartbreaking decision to leave his wife and children in Hungary to join the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia. Ukrainian Tennis Pro Sergiy Stakhovsky made the heartbreaking decision to leave his wife and children in Hungary to join the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia. https://t.co/VorVIsCUyO

"You know, of course, she was mad," Stakhovsky said. "And she didn't accept that decision and that's obvious. I mean, now we're back to normality. She understood the reasons for me, but I didn't want to, I was born in Ukraine. I was born here. My grandparents are buried here and I would like to have a history to tell to my kids."

Stakhovsky also said that he wanted his children to know the history of Ukraine and witness a more European and developed Ukraine. His kids were told that he was attending a tennis tournament, but Stakhocsky added that "they're pretty smart," indicating that they might know his true whereabouts.

"My wife didn't tell [the kids] and I didn't tell them when I was leaving where I'm going," he added. "So I'm guessing that they're pretty smart ... my daughter, she's seven and my son, he's six. I guess they'll figure out soon."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan