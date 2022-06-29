"Maybe there is a political logic behind it, not medical" - Novak Djokovic on unvaccinated American players being allowed to compete in the US Open

Novak Djokovic recently spoke out against the double standards in place regarding unvaccinated American players being allowed to participate in this year's US Open.

Djokovic, as things stand, will not be allowed to participate in this year's US Open due to his unvaccinated stance. However, unvaccinated American players like Tennys Sandgren will have no such issues due to his citizenship, prompting the Serb to wonder if the decision is influenced by medical grounds or political ones.

Speaking to Tennis Majors, the 20-time Major champion pointed out how unvaccinated travelers are not being granted entry into the United States of America.

He stressed that he would never try unlawful means of attempting to enter the country, reminding fans that he had not broken any rules under similar circumstances ahead of this year's Australian Open, where he was granted a medical exemption.

“No unvaccinated people can enter the USA as of this moment,” said the 35-year-old. “I did hear unofficially that some people got away with it, some people who are not ‘famous’, but I would never even try to go to the USA if it is not allowed. Some people think that I made that mistake in Australia, but it was the contrary in fact – I had the exemption etc, let’s not go over the same story again."

"Bottom line is: if I am told that I cannot go, I won’t go, I would never put myself in such a position," he added. "Even if I get in, they would see me on TV playing tennis and pick me up!"

The Serb went on to reveal that he has been in touch with fellow unvaccinated player Tennys Sandgren, who in recent months has thrown his weight behind Djokovic in every situation.

“On a more serious note, I have been texting with Tennys Sandgren a few days ago. I wanted to thank him for the public support he has given me in this situation," Djokovic said.

Sandgren will be allowed to participate in his home Slam by virtue of being an American citizen, and Djokovic pointed to the hypocrisy of the situation.

"What he said makes total sense – if unvaccinated players are not allowed to compete at the US Open, then it should be the case for everyone," said the Serb. "I don’t see the medical logic behind it, that Tennys can play because he is a citizen of the USA, and I cannot."

"If I had a US passport or a green card, I would be able to play," he added. "Maybe there is a political logic behind it – not medical – but I would rather not get into that and you can understand why.”

"If I do not get a chance to do so, it is not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic on US Open participation

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

The World No. 1 explained that Grand Slams are his "priority" and that he would love to play at the US Open this year. However, he asserted that it would not be the "end of the world" should things not go his way.

“Grand Slams are tournaments that are my priority at this stage of my career and of course I want to play in New York,” he added. “On the other hand, if I do not get a chance to do so, it is not the end of the world, we will look ahead. But right now, I am completely focused on Wimbledon.”

