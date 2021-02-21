"Maybe they’re going to surpass Margaret Court & Serena Williams, maybe not" - Novak Djokovic's coach Ivanisevic on Slam race

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic recently revealed that he is is amazed by the level of the Serb and Rafael Nadal at the recent Grand Slams.

Djokovic won his 18th career Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne. That means 15 of the last 16 Slams have been won by a member of the Big 3.

After the match, Djokovic reiterated his intention of focusing on the record for most Majors in men's tennis. In that context, Ivanisevic claimed he wouldn't rule out the possibility of Djokvoic and Nadal catching up with the Slam tally of Serena Williams and Margaret Court.

The record for Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis is currently held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, at 20 each. Three women rank ahead of the men, with Steffi Graf at 22 Slams, Serena Williams at 23 (an Open Era record) and Margaret Court at 24.

"I don’t know where is the end," Ivansievic said. "Maybe they’re going to surpass Margaret Court and Serena, maybe not. But it’s amazing what they doing on the court. It’s amazing how they perform on the big matches."

"They’re unbelievable," the Croat added. "They are producing better and better tennis. Every time when you think they gone, the young guns are coming, they are here but these guys are better, one step better in the finals."

"I’m waiting for Roger Federer to come back" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivansievic

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

With Novak Djokovic getting to 18, the race among the Big 3 is likely to be the biggest storyline in tennis for the rest of the 2021 season. And the return of Roger Federer, who has not played on the tour since the 2020 Australian Open, will only add to that excitement.

Federer is scheduled to make his comeback in Doha next month, and Goran Ivanisevic claimed even he is eagerly looking forward to that. At the same time, Ivanisevic reiterated his opinion that both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will overtake Roger Federer in the race for most Majors by the end of their careers.

"I'm waiting for Roger to come back," Ivanisevic said. "It's going to be more interesting to see what’s going to happen in French and Wimbledon. (It) is just great. The race is there. Who knows. I said couple years ago Rafa and Novak, they going to overtake Roger, both of them. I still believe that. I still think so."