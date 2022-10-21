"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou; Revoke her Wimbledon title" - Simona Halep's doping scandal leaves tennis fans stunned

Simona Halep’s suspension, after the tennis player tested positive for a prohibited substance, has come as a shock to tennis fans.
Former World No. 1 Halep announced on Friday that she had tested positive for Roxadustat and maintained a firm stance that she would never knowingly partake in doping. The 2019 Wimbledon champion also suggested that she had been left confused and betrayed.
“Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life. Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," she said
"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honor and the love story I had developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years. Simona,” she added.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed Simona Halep’s provisional suspension.
“Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme,” the ITIA wrote.
Tennis fans were stunned by the news and had mixed reactions to it. Many fans extended their support to the two-time Grand Slam champion.
"Unfair...i believe her blindly...coz she is such humble player with her own values n principles...how could anyone think about that!!?? She's fighter..lots of unexpected things for her in this year...but she's gutsy.. Simo stay strong..n comeback bigger," one fan said.
Others were agitated by the disclosure and declared that Halep was at fault, with some also blaming her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
"It explains everything honestly. A career built on cheating hmm. Take her titles and all the prize money. Put her in jail as well while we are at it. No place for cheaters in our sport," one fan revolted.
"This is wild maybe it's time to blame patrick lmao," another fan said.
Here are some more fan reactions:
Simona Halep ended her season after US Open opening-round loss
On September 15, Simona Halep announced that her 2022 season was over and that she would not compete in any tournaments for the rest of the year.
The 2022 Canadian Open champion cited a recent nose surgery as the reason for her decision and also revealed details about her struggles with mental health.
“In February, I was very close to stop tennis; I was going through many anxious moments and I though it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy," she stated.
"Having problems with the breathing for many years already and becoming worse with the time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and do the needed surgery. For the moment I am not thinking anything but recovery. What is sure, is that this year I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over," she added.