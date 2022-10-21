"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou; Revoke her Wimbledon title" - Simona Halep's doping scandal leaves tennis fans stunned

Simona Halep’s suspension, after the tennis player tested positive for a prohibited substance, has come as a shock to tennis fans.

Former World No. 1 Halep announced on Friday that she had tested positive for Roxadustat and maintained a firm stance that she would never knowingly partake in doping. The 2019 Wimbledon champion also suggested that she had been left confused and betrayed.

“Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life. Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," she said

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honor and the love story I had developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years. Simona,” she added.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed Simona Halep’s provisional suspension.

“Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme,” the ITIA wrote.

International Tennis Integrity Agency @itia_tennis

itia.tennis/news/sanctions… Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme: Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme:itia.tennis/news/sanctions…

Tennis fans were stunned by the news and had mixed reactions to it. Many fans extended their support to the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"Unfair...i believe her blindly...coz she is such humble player with her own values n principles...how could anyone think about that!!?? She's fighter..lots of unexpected things for her in this year...but she's gutsy.. Simo stay strong..n comeback bigger," one fan said.

Vivek More @VivekMore100

She's fighter..lots of unexpected things for her in this year...but she's gutsy..

Simo stay strong..n comeback bigger @Simona_Halep Unfair...i believe her blindly...coz she is such humble player with her own values n principles...how could anyone think about that!!??She's fighter..lots of unexpected things for her in this year...but she's gutsy..Simo stay strong..n comeback bigger @Simona_Halep Unfair...i believe her blindly...coz she is such humble player with her own values n principles...how could anyone think about that!!?? She's fighter..lots of unexpected things for her in this year...but she's gutsy..Simo stay strong..n comeback bigger❤️

Others were agitated by the disclosure and declared that Halep was at fault, with some also blaming her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"It explains everything honestly. A career built on cheating hmm. Take her titles and all the prize money. Put her in jail as well while we are at it. No place for cheaters in our sport," one fan revolted.

P🏳️‍🌈 @formerpets Simona Halep @Simona_Halep https://t.co/bhS2B2ovzS It explains everything honestly. A career built on cheating hmm. Take her titles and all the prize money. Put her in jail as well while we are at it. No place for cheaters in our sport. CAMANNNNNNN twitter.com/simona_halep/s… It explains everything honestly. A career built on cheating hmm. Take her titles and all the prize money. Put her in jail as well while we are at it. No place for cheaters in our sport. CAMANNNNNNN twitter.com/simona_halep/s…

"This is wild maybe it's time to blame patrick lmao," another fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Maribelh @Maribeaut @Simona_Halep all hell broke loose since u got involved with PM. He’s never good for u. Hope it’s not late when u realise. @Simona_Halep all hell broke loose since u got involved with PM. He’s never good for u. Hope it’s not late when u realise.

Jan De Bakker 🎾 @JanDeBakker @Simona_Halep I'm with you Simona, Hope we'll get this mess sorted out quickly before some real damage is done. @Simona_Halep I'm with you Simona, Hope we'll get this mess sorted out quickly before some real damage is done.

Marco C. @Agass1 @Simona_Halep I never know what to think and say about this things. For sure it’s not something u can buy at the grocery store… it’s not something u can get easily somewhere. Something shady and wrong has happened somewhere @Simona_Halep I never know what to think and say about this things. For sure it’s not something u can buy at the grocery store… it’s not something u can get easily somewhere. Something shady and wrong has happened somewhere

Rodney R. @RottenKnee77 Stay strong 🏻 twitter.com/simona_halep/s… Simona Halep @Simona_Halep https://t.co/bhS2B2ovzS Anyone who believes Simo would willfully/knowingly take a banned substance to gain an advantage needs their brain checked. She’s just not that kind of person. Love u SimoStay strong Anyone who believes Simo would willfully/knowingly take a banned substance to gain an advantage needs their brain checked. She’s just not that kind of person. Love u Simo ❤️ Stay strong 💪🏻 twitter.com/simona_halep/s…

enlighten @Nat49503386 @Simona_Halep Sharapova’s story all over again…I hope people have enough sense not to trash you Simona. @Simona_Halep Sharapova’s story all over again…I hope people have enough sense not to trash you Simona.

Androoooo👻💀 @Andrew356R @Simona_Halep Low quantity or not it is banned 🤷🏻‍♂️ @Simona_Halep Low quantity or not it is banned 🤷🏻‍♂️

Harry @_harry91 Simona Halep @Simona_Halep https://t.co/bhS2B2ovzS Honestly, I’d like to believe her and I’m hoping this is true but how does such a specific and obscure medication like that accidentally enter your system? Gurl… 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/simona_halep/s… Honestly, I’d like to believe her and I’m hoping this is true but how does such a specific and obscure medication like that accidentally enter your system? Gurl… 🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/simona_halep/s…

Simona Halep ended her season after US Open opening-round loss

Simona Halep in action at the 2022 Canadian Open.

On September 15, Simona Halep announced that her 2022 season was over and that she would not compete in any tournaments for the rest of the year.

The 2022 Canadian Open champion cited a recent nose surgery as the reason for her decision and also revealed details about her struggles with mental health.

“In February, I was very close to stop tennis; I was going through many anxious moments and I though it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy," she stated.

"Having problems with the breathing for many years already and becoming worse with the time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and do the needed surgery. For the moment I am not thinking anything but recovery. What is sure, is that this year I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over," she added.

Poll : 0 votes