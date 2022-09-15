Simona Halep announces her 2022 season is over after nose surgery

Simona Halep announced on Thursday that her 2022 season is over and that she will not be competing at any official tournaments for the remainder of the year.

In a Twitter post, Halep reflected on her season which was full of ups and downs. The Romanian, who was then ranked World No. 20, started the 2022 season on a winning note by lifting her 23rd title at the Melbourne Summer Series 1. She, however, revealed that she was apprehensive about her future in tennis soon after and contemplated quitting the sport.

“In February, I was very close to stop tennis because I didn’t believe I have enough power to come back to the top 10. I was going through many anxious moments and I though it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy,” she wrote.

The 2018 French Open champion also touched upon her panic attack incident at this year's clay Slam, saying it was induced by pressure to perform well. She had mixed results in the following Slams with a semifinal run at Wimbledon but a first-round exit at the US Open.

“I felt Roland Garros was the moment that I have to play great because of all the work I’ve done. I couldn’t handle the pressure and broke down; When I lost at the US Open, I realized that I’m completely exhausted mentally,” Halep confessed.

Simona Halep recently underwent nose surgery and admitted that it was long overdue.

“Having problems with the breathing for many years already and becoming worse with the time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and do the needed surgery. I couldn’t do it earlier because I never found the necessary three months for recovery. I did also the esthetic past, that I wanted to do for a long time as I did not like my nose at all. I know many of you can understand me,” she divulged.

The Romanian concluded by announcing that she wouldn’t be competing at any other tournaments in 2022, but was hopeful for 2023.

“For the moment I am not thinking anything but recovery. What is sure, is that this year I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything! See you on court, 2023! I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals,” she concluded.

It was also recently announced that Simona Halep had decided to divorce her billionaire husband Toni Iuruc, days before their first anniversary.

Simona Halep takes her title tally to 24 with Canadian Open victory

Simona Halep wins the 2022 Canadian Open

On the brighter side, Simona Halep credited her collaboration with Patrick Mouratoglou since March 2022 as a turning point, which revived her passion for tennis.

“Thanks to Patrick, I slowly started to believe that I still can play a good level of tennis. My goal was clear: I gave myself one year to get back to the top 10. When I decide something, I always go full, and I trusted Patrick 100% so I wanted his people and only his people to be in charge of me,” she revealed.

The Romanian's teaming up with Serena Williams’ former coach saw her clinch the WTA 1000 Canadian Open title in August that helped her climb back inside the top 10 with a year-high ranking of World No. 6. She called the victory “goal achieved”.

“(Mouratoglou) listened to me, agreed (to be patient) and he supported me 100%. After that I could play one of my best tennis. And faster that I ever expected, in only two months, I was back to the top 10. Goal achieved!” she exclaimed.

