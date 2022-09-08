Simona Halep to part ways with billionaire husband days before first wedding anniversary: Reports

Simona Halep failed to advance beyond the first round at the ongoing US Open but the Romanian is in the news now for an off-court event that has shocked the tennis world more than her early exit in New York.

Halep is reportedly getting divorced from business tycoon Toni Iuruc less than a year after they were married. The two were scheduled to celebrate their wedding anniversary on September 15.

Speaking to Fanatik regarding the divorce, the billionaire businessman announced that the two were parting ways mutually and that the lawyers would handle the formalities in the "most civilized way possible."

"We decided together with Simona to break up! Stop insisting, it's my last public appearance. The rest will be handled by the lawyers in the most civilized way possible. Thank you for understanding!" Iuruc is quoted to have said.

Luruc was married twice before the two began dating in 2018. According to the Daily Express, the couple had a religious wedding party planned for later this year with 300 people already invited to the Sinaia Casino, which is now an international conference center.

Simona Halep's on-court journey in 2022

The former World No. 1 now has Patrick Mouratoglou in her team

The Romanian's first-round exit in New York came as quite a shock after her recent triumph at the Canadian Open. Halep got past Coco Gauff to make it to the semifinals in Toronto, where she defeated Jessica Pegula.

The 30-year-old then accounted for Beatriz Haddad Maia in the title round to clinch her third title at the WTA 1000 event, as a result of which she breached the WTA Top-10 after having fallen out earlier.

At Flushing Meadows, however, qualifier Daria Snigur got the better of Halep in their opening-round match, outdoing her in a three-set thriller.

Halep became the first-ever player from Romania to be ranked as the World No. 1 after reaching the final of the China Open in 2017 and ended the season at the helm of the women's rankings. The two-time Grand Slam champion was a semifinalist at the US Open in 2015 before going on to win Wimbledon in 2018 and the French Open title a year later.

The Romanian, who was also a finalist at the 2018 Australian Open, is now being coached by Patrick Mouratoglou after having worked with Daren Cahill for a significant amount of time in the past.

She reached the semifinals at Wimbledon this year without dropping a set, only to be ousted by eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

