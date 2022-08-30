US Open 2022: Top 5 upsets on Day 1 ft Simona Halep, Stefanos Tsitsipas

The US Open has had its fair share of thrills, upsets and routine wins on the first day of the 2022 edition on Monday.

Defending men's champion Daniil Medvedev commenced his title defence with a straight-sets win over Stefan Kozlov. On the women's side, six-time winner Serena Williams, playing the final tournament of her illustrious career, extended her farewell party in New York by seeing off Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

The likes of birthday girl Ons Jabeur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and last year's runner-up Leylah Fernandez faced no problems in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Yibing Wu became the first Chinese player to win a match at the US Open. His compatriot Zhizhen Zhang narrowly failed to join him as he squandered a two-set lead and seven match points against Tim van Rijthoven.

In other results, former champions Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka endured contrasting fortunes. Murray strolled through to the next round, but Thiem fell in four sets while Wawrinka retired after losing the first two.

There were also surprises galore on the opening day. On that note, here's a look at the top five upsets on Day 1 at Flushing Meadows:

#5. Roberto Bautista Agut (16) lost to JJ Wolff 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut bit the dust in the first round.

Wildcard JJ Wolff provided one of the first upsets at this year's US Open when he dumped out 16th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in the first round.

Having broken into the top 100 this season, the 23-year-old American dazzled on serve against his more illustrious opponent. Wolff sent down 14 aces and won 88% of his first serves in a dominant performance.

It was Bautista Agut's third first-round defeat at Flushing Meadows in five years, having made it to the third round last year. Meanwhile, Wolff will seek a return to the third round at Flushing Meadows - which he did on his competition debut two years ago - when he takes on Alejandro Tabilo.

#4. Daria Kasatikina (10) lost to Harriet Dart 7-6, 1-6, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina bit the dust in the first round in New York.

Tenth seed Daria Kasatkina was another seeded casualty on the opening day of action at the US Open.

The Roland Garros semifinalist lost a tight first set on a tiebreak but restored parity by dropping just one game in the second. Kasatkina was twice a break up in the decider, but it was the 88th-ranked Dart who streaked past the finish line.

Dart will now face World No. 91 Dalma Galfi as she seeks a place in the third round.

#3. Taylor Fritz (10) lost to Brandon Holt 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (right) meets his compatriot at the net.

Qualifier Brandon Holt dumped out compatriot Taylor Fritz, who was touted as one of the dark horses for the US Open title this fortnight, in a four-set opening-round clash.

In a battle between two California natives, it was the tenth-seeded Fritz who grabbed first blood - taking the first set in a tiebreak. However, Holt, the son of two-time US Open winner Tracy Austin, roared back into the contest by taking the second in a tiebreak.

The World No. 303 rode his momentum, dropping only seven games in the next two sets to notch up the first tour-level win of his career. It was Fritz's third loss to a compatriot in New York in as many attempts.

Holt will next take on Pedro Cachin for a place in the Round of 32.

#2. Simona Halep (7) lost to Daria Snigur 6-2, 0-6, 6-4

Simona Halep fell in the US Open first round once again.

Two-time Major winner Simona Halep fell in the first hurdle in New York, losing in three sets to qualifier Daria Snigur.

The seventh seed was in good form, winning 18 of her previous 21 matches, including the semifinals at Wimbledon and the title in Toronto. However, Halep started slowly against the 20-year-old Ukrainian, winning only two games in the opener.

The Romanian burst into life in the second, bagelling the youngster, but couldn't ride her momentum in the third. Snigur squandered a 5-1 lead before serving out the match at the second time of asking to record the first tour-level win of her young career.

It was Halep's third opening-round exit in her last five appearances at Flushing Meadows - fourth overall - having reached the second week last year. Meanwhile, Snigur will take on Rebecca Marino for a place in the third round.

#1. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) lost to Daniel Galan 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in the first round at the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas endured his second first-round loss in his fifth visit to the US Open, losing in four sets to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan.

The fourth seed made a nightmarish start at Louise Armstrong Stadium, winning only one game in the first two sets. Tsitsipas seemed to have rediscovered his mojo, taking the third 6-3 to force a fourth.

He dug deep in the tenth game, saving eight match points to hold serve. However, Galan held serve to pile on the pressure on Tsitsipas, who fired wide on the Colombian's ninth match point to bite the dust in New York.

Following his first top-six win, Galan will now take on Jordan Thompson for a place in the second round.

