Andre Agassi recently suggested that great rivalries in tennis, like the one he had with Pete Sampras, are a product of differences in the personalities of two players.

Agassi played on the professional tour for 20 long years and won various accolades including eight Grand Slam titles, 17 Masters, and an Olympic gold medal. During his career, he formed one of the most celebrated rivalries with compatriot Sampras.

The Americans took on each other a total of 34 times with the head-to-head tally standing at 20-14 in Sampras' favor.

Agassi made an appearance at The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, November 8, where he weighed in on the essentials that make a duel top-notch.

"I think rivalries aren’t guaranteed in any sport. It doesn’t matter how talented a generation is, you need to capture the imagination of cultures and people," he said.

He elaborared on his rivalry with Sampras and their differences on and off the court.

"In the sense of me and Pete [Sampras], we weren’t just two opposite players, which was so obvious on the tennis court, we were two opposite personalities and two opposite people altogether. So, to find those… you need dynamics," he added.

To support his argument, the 53-year-old cited disparities between Rafael Nadal's and Roger Federer's styles of play. Nadal and Federer faced each other on 40 occasions before the latter called it a day in 2022.

"Federer and Nadal, talking about righty lefty, one who makes it look like it’s so ballistic and one who makes it look like poetry. So, there’s some special elements to rivalries," Andre Agassi stated.

Andre Agassi: "I do think we’re going to see an American player get to the top at some point"

Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi showed faith in America's prowess in men's tennis with the likes of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Sebastian Korda earning their spurs in recent times.

"I do think we’re going to see an American player get to the top at some point but you’re asking about a rivalry, a lot needs to fall right for that magic to happen. We got four guys in the Top 20 now, five in the top 25," Agassi said.

He lauded Shelton's recent rise and commended the youngster's spirit.

"Watching Ben Shelton as an example, [he] feels overmatched, whatever environment he’s in — semis in the Open, quarters in the Open — you see his spirit, his desire to be out there," he said.

The 53-year-old mentioned other American names that he thought were impressive this year.

"You’re watching Taylor Fritz, he’s going to put back-to-back Top 10 (year-end). You’re looking at Tiafoe, the way he moves, Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul. There’s a lot of great guys," Andre Agassi said.

Fritz, Paul, Tiafoe, Shelton, and Korda currently occupy 9th, 13th, 16th, 17th, and 24th spot in the ATP rankings.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi