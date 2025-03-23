Meaning behind Coco Gauff's 'When I die' victory message at Miami Open & how it ties back to Florida

Coco Gauff signed the camera with the lyrics of Florida-based singer Dominic Fike after her win at the second round of the Miami Open. The 21-year-old is currently gearing up for her upcoming match.

Ad

Gauff bested Maria Sakkari in the second round of the tournament with a score of 6-2, 6-4. The American qualified for the third round and will be competing against Magda Linette on March 23, 2025. Following her latest victory, Gauff signed the camera with a unique message that read:

"When I die bury me in the sun - Fike."

This is a line from the lyrics of Dominic Fike's song, Sunburn, which she used to showcase her love for Florida, as the song is completely connected to the state and the singer is also Florida-based.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few hours after this victory and signing the camera, Gauff issued a correction in her message as she mistakenly wrote the wrong lyrics on the camera. Instead of lay, she wrote 'bury' and revealed this mistake on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of herself signing the camera. The caption read:

"Lol lay **** not bury."

Gauff's Instagram story

Things are looking up for the American at the ongoing Miami Open; along with her matches, she also spoke about her nails in the post-match interview and said that her mystery boyfriend chose the color for her.

Ad

Coco Gauff opened up about her win against Maria Sakkari at the Miami Open

After defeating Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Miami Open, Coco Gauff sat for an interview with the Tennis Channel, where she made her feelings known about the victory. Gauff said that she felt the pressure of performing in front of her family; however, she said that her goal was to have fun at the court, and she played with the same vibe.

Ad

“Obviously, you have the pressure, with family and friends here, you want to perform well in front of them,” Coco Gauff said. “The goal today, was to go out there and have fun on the court. That’s what I feel like, that’s how I’m playing. I was just trying to be loose out there. I think in the past, there was a little bit of pressure playing home. But I feel like because, I don’t know, I feel like I play my best tennis when I’m playing relaxed and playing loose. I think that’s what I was trying to emulate today.”

Coco Gauff is the youngest tennis player to reach the last 16 consecutively in the Miami Open since Garbiñe Muguruza in 2012 and 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback