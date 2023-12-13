"Mediocre white men get to keep their jobs despite being spectacular failures" - WTA CEO Steve Simon being promoted to Executive Chairman angers fans

WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon was promoted to Executive Chairman on Wednesday (December 13) despite the women's governing body's dubious business operations this year. The news has been met with hostility from tennis fans.

Steve Simon has been the chief executive and chairman of the Florida-based company for the last eight years. The American's capability to head the women's organization first came under fire in October, when rumors surrounding the organization's poor financial state started doing the rounds of social media.

The above rumors upset a large majority of the WTA's fanbase, and they consequently demanded that Simon step down from his position. The pile-on worsened the following month as the handling of the year-end championships in Cancun was heavily scrutinized by top players and fans.

Some of the grievances with the WTA's business operations included — poor choice of venue, subpar condition of stadium and courts, and lack of avenues to practice on-court. The organization also didn't help itself by announcing the location of the elite tournament just a few weeks before its start date.

Against that background, tennis fans were disgruntled at the news of Steve Simon rising to the role of Executive Chairman. One fan insisted that the American wouldn't be employed by the women's organization if he wasn't white.

"Mediocre white men get to keep their jobs and salaries despite being spectacular failures," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that the technical maneuvering of Simon's role was "one of the corporate world's favorite move".

"In one of the corporate world's favorite moves, Steve Simon is shifted over to one of those convenient, 'just go over there and cash your checks' roles after years of spectacular public failures," they wrote.

Steve Simon to focus on "development of new markets" according to WTA statement

Steve Simon will be heading the Board of Directors as the Executive Chairman as soon as the vacated position of chief executive is filled, according to women's organization's press release.

The American's duties will include strategic interests and finding new markets for the WTA's product. Here are the excerpts from the Florida-based organization's statement:

"The WTA has begun a comprehensive selection process for the CEO position, supported by the global executive search firm Korn Ferry. Once the position of CEO has been filled, Simon will assume the role of executive chairman."

It continued:

"In this role, Simon will focus on governance, strategic interests of the Women's Tennis Association within the sport, integrity issues and the development of new markets and frontiers."