"Very disappointed" - Aryna Sabalenka criticizes WTA for poor handling of 2023 Finals, says she doesn't feel safe moving on the court

Aryna Sabalenka was in scintillating form during her first match at the 2023 WTA Finals, beating Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 earlier on Sunday, October 29. However, the Belarusian was far from impressed with the women's governing body's handling of the year-end championships.

Sabalenka had also previously expressed displeasure with the 2023 WTA Finals venue in Cancun, Mexico, on the eve of her campaign. She reiterated her sentiments in a detailed statement on her social media handle. She expressed her disappointment with the women's governing body due to the quality of the hardcourts they had employed at the year-end championships.

"I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience so far at the WTA Finals. As I said in my press conference tonight, as a player I really feel disrespected by the WTA. I think most of us do. This is not the level of organization we expect for the Finals," she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Sabalenka added that she didn't feel "safe" moving on the courts. She also complained about the fact that players only had the chance to get used to the surface only a day before the event started.

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time, the bounce is not consistent at all, and we weren't able to practice on this court until yesterday for the first time," Aryna Sabalenka continued. "It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake."

The women's World No. 1 spared a word for the local officials in her statement despite being largely unhappy with her first outing at the 2023 WTA Finals.

"All that said, I definitely want to show my appreciation for the local tournament organizers, everyone that built the court at the last minute, and everyone that's working here at the event," she wrote. "I know it's not their fault and I want them to know, as well as all the Mexican fans, that I love them and appreciate them.

"I'm very happy to be in Mexico, I'm just upset with the WTA and this situation."

A screen capture of Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Jessica Pegula in her next group-stage match at WTA Finals 2023

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Jessica Pegula (R) greet each other at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, USA.

Aryna Sabalenka will next face World No. 5 Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals. The Belarusian will look to confirm her place as the group winner, provided she wins her second match on the trot in Cancun.

Sabalenka leads Jessica Pegula by a significant margin of 4-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The Belarusian has won eight consecutive sets against her older opponent since losing to the American at the 2020 Cincinnati Open.

More importantly, the 5'10" big-hitter beat her in their last encounter at the 2022 WTA Finals in straight sets. In that context, Aryna Sabalenka will be coming into the match-up as a firm favorite.

Having said that, she will likely have a harder time in her final group-stage outing against Elena Rybakina — who beat her in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open earlier this month.