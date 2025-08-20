Meet Christian Harrison, Danielle Collins' partner in US Open mixed doubles who underwent 8 surgeries during tennis career

USA's Christian Harrison has been the talk of the town lately thanks to his heroics at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. The American has reached the semifinals of the $1 million prize money-worth tournament teaming up with Danielle Collins, and will vie for a title match position later on Wednesday (August 20).

Ad

Harrison is the younger brother of Ryan Harrison, who peaked at 40th in the ATP singles rankings in 2017. The 31-year-old himself turned pro in 2007 but struggled considerably at getting his career off the blocks over the next few years. In 2014, he had to undergo surgeries in his right shoulder, right wrist, left hip, and right and left adductors, respectively.

Following a couple of years being placed outside the men's top 1000, Christian Harrison achieved his career-high singles ATP ranking of 198 in July 2018. The American pro has since achieved much more success in men's doubles, breaking into the top 20 doubles rankings and reaching the semifinals of the 2025 French Open.

Ad

Trending

This week, the 31-year-old's impact has carried over into the mixed doubles competition at this year's US Open. Receiving a main draw entry as alternates with Danielle Collins, the duo began their campaign with a 4-0, 5-3 defeat of Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic. They then downed fellow Americans Ben Shelton and Madison Keys 4-1, 5-4(2) to reach the semifinals on Tuesday (August 19).

Harrison and Collins will next take on doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori for a place in the final of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. With overall prize money winnings of $1.3 million in his bank account, the World No. 17 can earn the biggest paycheque of his career by winning the $1 million-worth tournament later on Wednesday.

Ad

Danielle Collins' partner Christian Harrison on new mixed doubles format at US Open 2025: "You want the sport to evolve"

Christian Harrison has won 2 titles w/ Evan King this year | Image Source: Getty

This year, the USTA has held a two-day mixed doubles tournament in the lead-up to the US Open, which begins on Sunday (August 24). The mixed doubles competition used to be played along with main-draw matches from other formats in the men's and women's games.

Ad

With a whopping pay stub of $1 million up for grabs, Christian Harrison has praised the US Open organizers' move to breathe life into the old format. That said, the 31-year-old also admittedly doesn't "have too much of a view" on the much-debated topic.

"Honestly I tried not to have too much of a view. You want the sport to evolve," Christian Harrison said during his press conference in New York this week. "Anytime I think that's the main goal, to be honest, where people are trying things. Things are never going to be perfect the first time with anything."

While Harrison's doubles credentials are more than valid, his partner Collins is no slouch when it comes to doubles. The former singles World No. 7 reached the semifinals of the 2022 French Open with Desirae Krawczyk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More