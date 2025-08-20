"They do not care about this joke tournament" - Fans give their verdict on US Open mixed doubles after Alcaraz, Djokovic, Fritz & Zverev exit in R1

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev all lost their respective first-round mixed doubles matches at the 2025 US Open. Unsurprisingly, the swift exit of the high-profile ATP stars from the controversially revamped category at the hardcourt Major drew reactions from several tennis fans.

Alcaraz, who had paired up with Emma Raducanu, lost to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. Djokovic and compatriot Olga Danilovic suffered defeat at the hands of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva. Fritz, partnering Elena Rybakina, was ousted by defending US Open mixed doubles champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani. Zverev, who had teamed up with Belinda Bencic, was eliminated by Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz, Zverev, Fritz, Djokovic all lost their R1 matches in this mixed doubles tournament.

In terms of the men's players participating in the 2025 US Open's mixed doubles competition, the four ousted ATP stars were arguably the biggest draws. Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev never took the revamped category seriously. Some even slammed the hardcourt Major's controversial decision to drastically alter the mixed doubles event.

"Because they do not care about this joke tournament," one fan wrote.

"Hmm like they wanted to lose. Sounds like they should maybe drop the event," commented another.

"It’s more like the exhibition match for the audience rather than a serious competition for them. Priorities! #USOpen," another fan chimed in.

"Imagine playing final on Monday in Cincinnati ( granted it was barely one set) and on Tuesday playing doubles in New York with a player you have not practiced much. Seriously 😒!! Same goes for Zverev, Shelton and Fritz. Conclusion: it was a dumb idea!," opined one.

"Massive fail. Bring back traditional mixed dubs and pay them more," another added.

"This new mixed doubles thing was a dumb idea," weighed in yet another fan.

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper only remaining stars spanning WTA and ATP singles top 10 in US Open mixed doubles

Iga Swiatek in mixed doubles action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, the WTA No. 2 and 4 respectively, and Jack Draper, the ATP No. 5, happen to be the only three players out of the remaining eight in the US Open mixed doubles competition who are top 10 singles players.

From the five others, Swiatek's partner, Casper Ruud, is the ATP No. 12, while Danielle Collins is the WTA No. 59. Christian Harrison, Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani are all doubles specialists, with Harrison currently unranked in the ATP's singles rankings.

Swiatek and Ruud will battle Pegula and Draper in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open's mixed doubles tournament, while Collins and Harrison will face defending champions Errani and Vavassori in the last four. Both matches are scheduled to take place on the evening of Wednesday, August 20.

