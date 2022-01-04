Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022 results: Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet scores, winner & recap

Naomi Osaka made a good start to her new season with her win over Alize Cornet in the opening round of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. The 24-year-old broke Cornet's serve to take the first set. She was a break up in the second set but Cornet bounced back to clinch it and level the match.

However, Osaka started the third set in dominant fashion and her early break proved decisive as she won the set and the match. This was her first victory since September 2021.

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet score

Naomi Osaka defeated Alize Cornet 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet winner

Naomi Osaka defeated Alize Cornet in three sets to advance to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set. The former World No. 1 will now face the winner of the match between Petra Martic and Maryna Zanevska.

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet match recap

2022 Melbourne Summer Set: Day 2

Both Osaka and Cornet started the match strongly with the Japanese getting the first break-point opportunity during the fifth game. However, Cornet saved three break points and won the game.

The four-time Grand Slam champion eventually broke the Frenchwoman in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. This proved to be decisive as Osaka took the opening set 6-4.

The 24-year-old started the second set strongly by breaking Cornet in the third game. However, the 31-year-old bounced back and broke Osaka twice before holding her serve to win the second set. Cornet's serve was particularly useful in the second set as she served two aces and won 15 out of 21 points on her first serve.

Osaka however, did not take long to gain momentum in the deciding set as she broke early to go 2-0 up. The reigning Australian Open champion hit a few double faults but did enough to be 5-3 up and serve for the match.

Cornet started the game well and was 30-0 up but Osaka rallied back to win the next four points and the match.

Speaking after the match, Osaka thanked her team for their support.

“Shout out to my team. I really love them. They’re like my family. Of course I took time off and they told me to let them know when I was ready. When I got bored enough at home I texted them and told them I would love to play again if you guys don’t dislike me too much," Osaka said.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya