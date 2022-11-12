"Men aren't criticized if they aren't out there having dinner and socializing" - When Venus and Serena Williams opened up about the disparity between men and women in tennis 

Venus and Serena Williams have been two of the most influential figures in the sports world over the past two decades and have led the fight to bring about gender equality in tennis.

Back in 2002, the famous sisters made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where they spoke about the disparity between men and women in tennis. Venus recalled an incident in which a player took offense to not being greeted by the seven-time Major champion, something she said men would never be criticized for.

"Men aren't criticized if they aren't out there having dinner and socializing. I remember another player once saying 'Venus didn't say hi to me.' She didn't say hi, either. It's a two-way street," she asserted.

Oprah Winfrey went on to quote the Williams sisters' father Richard Williams, who once said:

“We don’t see Bill Gates out there socializing with everybody. Tennis is serious business.”

While Richard's intention was to point out gender bias, his statement received a lot of backlash from the public.

Recalling the incident, Serena Williams spoke about how their father didn't get enough credit for all he helped them achieve.

"Our father doesn't get enough credit. He showed us how to serve—and we have the biggest serves in women's tennis. He stayed up many nights watching films so he could teach us. He taught our mom, and then they taught us," she stated.

"It's a lot of work; it doesn't happen miraculously" - Serena Williams on the success of the Williams sisters

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

The Williams sisters have dominated women's tennis since the late 90s, garnering a whopping 30 Major singles titles between them. They also enjoyed enormous success in doubles, winning 14 Majors together.

In the same 2002 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams reflected on the hard work that went into their success.

"It's a lot of work. It doesn't happen miraculously," she said.

The younger Williams sister went on to speak about their "strong spiritual background," which helped keep them grounded during their early years.

"Fortunately, we listened to our parents, which I think is one reason we're blessed. We never went out and got crazy. We were brought up as Jehovah's Witnesses, so we have a strong spiritual background," she added.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 679 votes