Tennis star Dinara Safina admitted to prefer watching women's tennis matches over men's. In addition to that, the Russian also spoke about how she is a big fan of the sport and can talk about it all she wanted to.

Safina, who is the sister of former World No. 1 Marat Safin, achieved many remarkable feats throughout her career with the most significant one being her becoming the World No. 1 in the year 2009. Including her 12 WTA title wins, she also reached three Grand Slam finals, namely French Open 2008, Australian Open 2009 amd French Open 2009. However, she failed to secure a victory in any of these finals, losing to Ana Ivanovic,

In an interview with the Russian media outlet Sports.ru, the $8,000,000-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) former athlete candidly spoke about how her life has been post-retirement and how she has been overcoming the current challenges of her life. As the interviewer asked her about what category of tennis she watches more, she made a bold claim on liking women's tennis better and said:

"Women's. I don't really like men's - no matter how much they are praised. I find it boring. I don't know why."

She also praised Madison Keys' stunning Australian Open performance and also addressed how tennis for both men and women have evolved since her time as well.

Dinara Safina also spoke about her struggles with eating disorder and how she overcame that.

Dinara Safina on overcoming her eating disorder

Dinara Safina in a match in 2011- Source: Getty

The WTA star Dinara Safina was also honest during the interview about having a hard time with her eating disorder. She talked about how her tennis career reached a standstill in 2012 as she had gained a lot of weight due to her condition.

"Any emotional state - most often suppressed - went into food. I ate it away. I struggled with this for a long time," Safina said.

She highlighted how getting back from the rabbit hole was an gradual process as she learned to control her emotions.

"I learned to catch my emotional state – where I feel bad, where I am tired. I began to treat my state more carefully," she added.

The Russian retired from tennis in 2014 but has been involved with the sport through coaching and by partaking in various charity and promotional events for the sport.

