Carlos Alcaraz recently explained what he would take from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in order to create a hypothetical 'ideal' version of himself.

Carlos Alcaraz surprised the world by winning his first Wimbledon title during the 2023 edition of The Championships, defeating four-time defending champion Djokovic in the final, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

A few days after lifting the title at the All England Club, Alcaraz came to Nice to participate in the Hopman Cup, where L'Equipe interviewed him.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was asked what he admires most about the Big-3, which, for those unaware, comprises of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer.

"[I would like to have] the mentality of Rafa (Nadal), the class that Federer has in his game and in his movements and practically all of Djokovic's shots, which are incredible," Carlos Alcaraz revealed, picking those attributes to make up his ideal self.

The World No. 1 was also asked to explain what changed between the Wimbledon final and the 2023 French Open semifinal, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets just around a month before beating him in London.

"[The main change was] on a mental level, being aware that it is not abnormal for me to play these types of matches, that I have to approach them more relaxed, as if it were routine," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz explained that meant he used his mobile phone less in the hours before the match was to be played and also tried to cut himself out from the "noise around the game." He also listened to more relaxing music, visualized what the game would be like, and did mental exercises that he had not done before.

Carlos Alcaraz: Winning Wimbledon was unimaginable for me

Carlos Alcaraz after winning The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz further added that winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships was "unimaginable" for him before the grass court season started.

The Spaniard played only two events in his professional career on grass before 2023 but managed to win both Queen's and Wimbledon in the current year.

In the interview with L'Equipe, he remembered thinking winning Wimbledon was "unimaginable" before taking the court at the Queen's Championships a couple of weeks prior.

"It's true you always tell yourself you can do it, but let's say he gave me only a 10% chance. But when I won Queen's like I did, feeling very comfortable on that ground, I told myself I could win Wimbledon," Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old met his goal of winning at least one Grand Slam in 2023 but has immediately set his sights on another one, with the US Open, where he defends the title, fast approaching.

When asked whether he's thinking about possibly beating Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"It could be a good goal. But [the goal] will be the same every year: win a Grand Slam every year."

