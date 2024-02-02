"Mentally Carlos Alcaraz is light years away from Jannik Sinner" - Former ATP player Paolo Bertolucci

Former Italian player Paolo Bertolucci recently said that Carlos Alcaraz is well behind rival Jannik Sinner when it comes to mental strength.

Alcaraz ended his Australian Open campaign on a disappointing note, as he was knocked out by Alexander Zverev in a one-sided quarterfinal. On the other hand, Sinner went all the way as he claimed his maiden Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz looked sharp in the early stages of the Australian Open. However, he seemed devoid of ideas in the quarterfinal against Zverev. In the first two sets, the German overpowered Alcaraz with his powerful serves.

The Spaniard fought back in the third set as he won the tiebreaker. Ultimately, Zverev asserted his superiority once again in the fourth set, winning the match 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4. It was a far cry from the 20-year-old's stunning victory against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, where he bounced back from a dismal first-set display to clinch his second Major.

Sinner, however, showed his mental fortitude in the Australian Open final. The Italian looked down and out after Daniil Medvedev convincingly took the first two sets, but the 22-year-old turned the match on its head from the third set onwards.

This stark contrast between Sinner and Alcaraz prompted Bertolucci to point out a flaw in the Spaniard's game. The former World No. 12 said in an interview with Fanpage.it.

"Mentally [Carlos Alcaraz] he is light years away from Sinner. He looks for something else besides the point, many times he seems to be having fun and involving the public because his tennis is made up of special effects."

Bertolucci also warned that Alcaraz's penchant for flair may cost him results in the long run.

"They are beautiful things, which drive you crazy, but sometimes they make you lose games."

Carlos Alcaraz's dry spell continues with Australian Open disappointment

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 11

After Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Wimbledon title, expectations surrounding him skyrocketed. However, he failed to find his best form across the remainder of the season.

The closest the Spaniard came to winning a title following his Wimbledon triumph was in the final of the Cincinnati Masters against Novak Djokovic, but the Serb came out on top in a grueling three-setter.

While Alcaraz still finds himself positioned at World No. 2 in the ATP Tour rankings, he needs to find a way to ensure that his electric style of play results in titles. Otherwise, the likes of Daniil Medvedev (World No. 3), and Jannik Sinner (World No. 4) may just overtake him.

Luckily for Alcaraz, Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach, is back in business and ready to accompany him again after missing the trip to the Australian Open due to his rehabilitation following a left knee arthroscopy.