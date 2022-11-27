Mercedes Benz signed by Roger Federer auctioned for £185,000, proceeds of sale to help improve London tennis courts

A Mercedes Benz car that Roger Federer helped design has fetched a whopping £185,000 after it was auctioned by Sotheby's.

As part of the "Neon Legacy" project, the proceeds from the auction will be used to renovate public tennis courts in the city of London.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT 33 SE Performance was sold as part of a collaboration between Federer and the luxury vehicle brand.

The neon yellow car is inspired by the color of the tennis ball and carries the initials of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT 33 SE Performance, which went under the hammer at the Motorworld München in Munich, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, according to the manufacturers. The luxury sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and can reach a maximum speed of 316 km/h.

Roger Federer conducts junior tennis clinic in Tokyo

Roger Federer conducted a tennis clinic for kids

Roger Federer continues to be involved in tennis following his retirement earlier this year.

The 41-year-old was recently in Tokyo where he conducted a junior tennis clinic for kids. The Swiss maestro encouraged the children to have fun while also giving them hitting tips.

hanay @hanaycp In a junior tennis clinic for first through fourth graders, #RogerFederer gently encouraged the children to "have fun first!" He instructed them with body language and hand gestures, saying, "It's important to keep your center of gravity low and hit in front of the ball" etc., In a junior tennis clinic for first through fourth graders, #RogerFederer gently encouraged the children to "have fun first!" He instructed them with body language and hand gestures, saying, "It's important to keep your center of gravity low and hit in front of the ball" etc., 🎾 https://t.co/SZm9yS3Ecf

Roger Federer was in Tokyo as part of an event conducted by his clothing sponsor Uniqlo. The tennis legend, who was accompanied by Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, and Gordon Reid stated that he was looking forward to playing a lot of different sports and traveling now that he is retired.

"I really had to cut back a lot on all the sports I was doing. I stopped skiing in 2008. I would only play football, a little bit, with my children. I also stopped playing squash to save all my health for the tennis matches because I did not want it to end with an injury while playing a different sport. Obviously that is something that I am going to look forward to", said Federer as part of a Q&A session.

"I love travelling with not having another match the next day or another practise. So, being able to stay up late and sleep a little less. Looking forward to a lot of things," he added.

