Mercedes gifts Roger Federer a customized yellow AMG GT-63 on his retirement 

Mercedes, one of the premium car manufacturers in the world, gifted an AMG GT-63S to its brand ambassador Roger Federer upon his retirement.

The Swiss maestro retired from professional tennis after the end of the recently concluded Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.

Federer and Mercedes have a long association with each other that began in 2008 and the Swiss former World No. 1 has a contract with the German automobile manufacturer until the end of 2027.

Mercedes painted the new AMG GT yellow to honor the career and achievements of the 20-time Grand Slam champion on the court. Aside from the color, the car will also have the 'RF' logo.

The car itself is one of the most sought-after in the world. The new GT SE- hybrid is combined with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor on the rear axle.

hanay @hanaycp Mercedes-Benz ambassador #RogerFederer was presented with a gift from the brand. That special model is the GT63 S E-Performance Hybrid, painted in tennis ball yellow, which Roger Federer handled with the greatest skill on the ATP circuit for 24 years. Mercedes-Benz ambassador #RogerFederer was presented with a gift from the brand. That special model is the GT63 S E-Performance Hybrid, painted in tennis ball yellow, which Roger Federer handled with the greatest skill on the ATP circuit for 24 years. https://t.co/0tVeY3voz5

"Roger Federer is one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thanks for whatever you have done in our sport" - Carlos Alcaraz

Roger Federer speaks to fans at the Laver Cup with his teammates from Team Europe in the background

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to the Swiss legend and called him his 'idol' and 'inspiration' in tennis.

He thanked Federer for his contribution to the sport in the 24 years of playing career.

"Roger Federer is one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thanks for whatever you have done in our sport! I still want to play with you. I wish you the best for what will happen in the future," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has never faced Federer on the ATP tour but has faced Rafael Nadal thrice and Novak Djokovic once so far.

In his pre-Laver Cup press conference, Roger Federer mentioned that he too is disappointed that he could not play Alcaraz in a professional match on the ATP tour.

"Yes, of course, it's disappointing I was never able to play against him. Of course I watched him closely what he did at the US Open and throughout the year. It's been fantastic, and I always said there will always be a new superstars in the game, and he's one of them. The game is bright.

I practiced with him at Wimbledon one year when he was playing the juniors. I thought he played well. You know, it was good practice, whatever, just another warmup, I think it was," said Federer.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz

Thanks RF Wow…Thanks RF Wow… 💔 Thanks RF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far