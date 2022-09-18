Metz 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Moselle Open

The action on the ATP circuit resumes next week following the Davis Cup. The Moselle Open, scheduled to be held in Metz, France, from September 19 to 25, kickstarts the indoor season for the men.

It is one of two ATP 250 events to be held in the same week, with the other being the San Diego Open in the USA.

With players eager to rack up points in the fall as they set their sights on qualifying for the ATP Finals, the 19th edition of the Moselle Open has attracted quite a field. Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev leads the lineup, with defending champion Hubert Hurkacz seeded second.

Dominic Thiem, Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Sebastian Korda are among the players who will be vying for the title at Metz.

On that note, here's all the relevant information you need to know about the 2022 Moselle Open:

What is the Moselle Open in Metz?

Started in 2003, the Moselle Open is one of the four French ATP 250 tournaments and is one of the more events on the tour.

In its past 18 editions, it has witnessed top stars such as Novak Djokovic, Tommy Robredo, Gael Monfils, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and David Goffin lift the title. Polish star Hubert Hurkacz won the tournament last year.

Tsonga is the most successful champion at this tournament, having won the trophy four times — in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019.

Venue

The tournament will take place on indoor hardcourt at the Palais omnisport Les Arènes in Metz, France.

Players

Can Hubert Hurkacz successfully defend his Metz title?

Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune are the top four seeds and have received a bye into the second round.

Medvedev will be keen to get back to winning ways after relinquishing his top ranking to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz with a fourth-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the US Open.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, has struggled since his run to the final of the Canadian Open. After suffering early exits in Cincinnati and the US Open, the Pole will look to get back into the groove at a tournament where he has fond memories, having lifted the title last year.

Rising stars Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune have established themselves among the top tier by winning their maiden tour titles this year. While Musetti won in Hamburg, Holger Rune triumphed in Munich. They have, however, not been able to replicate that form elsewhere and will be eager to get back their rhythm in Metz.

Fresh off reaching his first final of the season at the Rennes Challenger this week, comeback king Dominic Thiem will head to Metz with a bucketful of confidence. He will kick off his campaign against local hope and veteran star Richard Gasquet.

Sebastian Korda, Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik, and David Goffin are the other stars to watch out for in this tournament.

The full draw of the Moselle Open can be accessed here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on September 18 and 19, with main-draw matches commencing on September 19.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is €534,555. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of €81,310 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €81,310 250 Runner-up €47,430 150 Semifinalist €27,885 90 Quarterfinalist €16,160 45 Second Round €9,380 20 First Round €5,730 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, Canada, and France can watch the Moselle Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

France: Local fans can catch the action on Eurosport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far