Metz 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Moselle Open

The indoor hardcourt season on the ATP circuit gets underway with the Moselle Open in Metz, France, scheduled to be held from September 19-25. It is one of two ATP 250 events to be held next week, with the other being the San Diego Open in the USA.

The Moselle Open is one of the four French ATP 250 tournaments and is a pretty popular one. It counts stars such as Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and David Goffin among its past winners.

The tournament was won last year by Polish star Hubert Hurkacz, who is seeded second this time. Hurkacz had a fantastic run at the Canadian Open, finishing as the runner-up to Pablo Carreno Busta. But he failed to carry the form forward, succumbing to second-round defeats in both Cincinnati and the US Open.

The upcoming 19th edition of the tournament, meanwhile, has World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev as the top seed. The Russian relinquished his top spot in the world rankings to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz with a fourth-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the US Open. Medvedev will be eager to get back to winning ways at Metz.

Hamburg champion Lorenzo Musetti and Munich winner Holger Rune are seeded third and fourth, respectively, at this tournament. They have been highly inconsistent and will hope to build some rhythm at this event.

Each of the top four seeds have received a bye into the second round.

Dominic Thiem will be one of the biggest attractions at the Moselle Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is on the comeback trail, will be one of the stars to watch in Metz. The Austrian reached his first final of the year at the Rennes Challenger this week and will be coming to the Moselle Open with a lot of momentum.

Thiem kicks off his Metz campaign against French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Sebastian Korda, Ugo Humbert, Alexander Bublik, and David Goffin are among the other notable names playing at this tournament. They face Hugo Gaston, Benjamin Bonzi, a qualifier, and Gilles Simon in their respective openers.

With some exciting matches in store at the Moselle Open over the course of the week, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

ATP Metz channel & live streaming list

Hubert Hurkacz is the second seed and defending champion at Metz

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

