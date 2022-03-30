Miami Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 31 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz will meet in the quarterfinals in Miami

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters on Thursday.

The Russian started the year by helping his nation to the semifinals of the ATP Cup, winning three of his four singles matches. He made the final of the Australian Open, saving a match point from Felix Auger-Aliassime in the process. However, he suffered a heart-breaking loss to Rafael Nadal in the summit clash after winning the first two sets.

Medvedev lost to the Spaniard for a second time this season in the semifinals of the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old then arrived at Indian Wells as a heavy favorite but was ousted in the third round by Gael Monfils.

Medvedev entered the Miami Open as the top seed and sealed his place in the quarterfinals with straight-set wins over Andy Murray, Pedro Martinez and Jenson Brooksby.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He needs to win one more match to become World No.1 again



Daniil Medvedev | Twitter



#DaniilMedvedev #JensonBrooksby #Tennis #Miami Top seed Daniil Medvedev was 3-5 down against Jenson Brooksby in the first set, but he won 10 out of next 11 games to win it 7-5, 6-1He needs to win one more match to become World No.1 againDaniil Medvedev | Twitter Top seed Daniil Medvedev was 3-5 down against Jenson Brooksby in the first set, but he won 10 out of next 11 games to win it 7-5, 6-1 🔥He needs to win one more match to become World No.1 again 💪📷 Daniil Medvedev | Twitter#DaniilMedvedev #JensonBrooksby #Tennis #Miami https://t.co/R9WRU8S2Zf

Hurkacz also won three of his four singles matches in the ATP Cup as Poland reached the semifinals. But his form dipped after that as he suffered second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Hurkacz recovered with a run to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev. The Pole then reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to the Russian once again.

Hurkacz came to Miami as the eighth seed and reigning champion. The Pole beat Arthur Rinderknech in the second round before surviving a scare from Aslan Karatsev. He then beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Defending champion Hurkacz won the last 16 points to beat Harris 7-6(3), 6-2 and reach the QFs in Miami vs Medvedev Defending champion Hurkacz won the last 16 points to beat Harris 7-6(3), 6-2 and reach the QFs in Miami vs Medvedev https://t.co/PrmbajyvNI

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Thursday's quarterfinal in Miami will be the fourth meeting between the pair, with Medvedev leading the head-to-head 2-1. All three of their previous encounters took place last year. Hurkacz began the rivalry by getting the better of his Russian opponent in the fourth round of Wimbledon in five sets.

Medvedev then beat the Pole 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before defeating him in the group stage of the ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Medvedev has been in fine form in Miami and will enter the contest as the favorite. The Russian is yet to lift a trophy this year but has won 16 out of 20 matches.

Both players possess a big serve so a high number of aces can be expected throughout the match. Medvedev and Hurkacz are both powerful ball strikers and are likely to engage in a number of long rallies in heavy conditions in Miami.

The Pole is likely to adopt a more defensive approach at the start, but will need to counterpunch to prevent Medvedev from imposing himself on proceedings. The Russian will look to use his incredible court sense to keep Hurkacz off balance and eventually wear him down.

Medvedev and Hurkacz have always produced hard-fought encounters, and Thursday's quarterfinal promises to be the same. A win for the Russian will see him return to the top of the ATP rankings and that motivation should be enough to see him eke out a win over his Polish opponent.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

