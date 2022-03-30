Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 10

Day 10 of the 2022 Miami Open will witness a number of intriguing quarter-final clashes.

World No. 6 Paula Badosa will take on home favorite Jessica Pegula in the first women's singles quarterfinal of the day. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is set to square off against Francisco Cerundolo, who has reached the last eight on his debut at Masters 1000 level.

Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova will duke it out in the battle of the Grand Slam champions. Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz will be seen in doubles action alongside partner John Isner. The duo will go up against second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the quarterfinals.

Top-10 players Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud have rebounded well from their early exits at Indian Wells. The two are set to face off in the last match of the day.

Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 10 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Jessica Pegula

Not before 3 pm local time: Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 7 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova

Not before 9 pm local time: Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva vs Magda Linette / Sara Sorribes Tormo

followed by: Coco Gauff / Caty McNally vs Alize Cornet / Jil Teichmann

Not before 2 pm local time: Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner vs Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on Grandstand will commence at 11 am local time, while matches on the biggest court, the Stadium, will start at 1 pm local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Grandstand) USA March 30, 2022 1:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 30, 2022 1:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 30, 2022 5:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 30, 2022 10:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

