Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the Miami Open will see the conclusion of the women's third-round matches while that stage of the competition will begin for the men.
Second seed Alexander Zverev survived a scare from Borna Coric and will face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the last 16. Nick Kyrgios produced one of the upsets of the tournament by trouncing Andrey Rublev and will take on 31st seed Fabio Fognini in the third round. Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 7.
In the women's singles competition, soon-to-be World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Madison Brengle while fifth seed Paula Badosa faces Yulia Putintseva.
Former champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Linda Fruhvirtova while Coco Gauff faces Zhang Shuai. The likes of Petra Kvitova, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will also be in action on Day 7.
Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 7 at the Miami Open 2022
Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: (5) Paula Badosa vs Yulia Putintseva
Not before 1 pm local time: (WC) Nick Kyrgios vs (31) Fabio Fognini
followed by: (28) Frances Tiafoe vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Not before 7 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle
Not before 9 pm local time: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Cameron Norrie vs Hugo Gaston
Not before 1 pm local time: (12) Victoria Azarenka vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova
followed by: (14) Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai
followed by: (28) Petra Kvitova vs (Q) Lauren Davis
Not before 7 pm local time: (22) Gael Monfils vs Francisco Cerundolo
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11 am local time: Austin Krajicek / Edouard Roger Vasselin vs (WC) Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner
followed by: (6) Casper Ruud vs (30) Alexander Bublik
Not before 2 pm local time: (16) Jessica Pegula vs (17) Elena Rybakina
followed by: (9) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Pablo Carreno Busta
followed by: (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (Q) Denis Kudla
Court 1
Starting at 11 am local time: (21) Veronika Kudermetova vs Shelby Rogers
followed by: Anhelina Kalinina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
followed by: Pedro Martinez / Lorenzo Sonego vs Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski
followed by: Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic vs Marin Cilic / Lukasz Kubot
followed by: (WC) Feliciano Lopez / Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury
Court 7
Starting at 11 am local time: Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko vs Alize Cornet / Jill Teichmann
Not before 12 30 pm: Belinda Bencic / Ana Konjuh vs Magda Linette / Sara Sorribes Tormo
After suitable rest: (1) Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova vs Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya
After suitable rest: Paula Badosa / Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan
followed by: (1) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov
followed by: Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Federico Delbonis / Maximo Gonzalez
Where to watch Miami Open 2022
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch all the action live on the following channels and platforms:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.
India: ATP matches can be viewed on Voot.
Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2022 - Match timings
The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will begin at 12 noon.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the Miami Open are as follows: