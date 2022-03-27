Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

Day 7 of the Miami Open will see the conclusion of the women's third-round matches while that stage of the competition will begin for the men.

Second seed Alexander Zverev survived a scare from Borna Coric and will face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the last 16. Nick Kyrgios produced one of the upsets of the tournament by trouncing Andrey Rublev and will take on 31st seed Fabio Fognini in the third round. Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner will also be in action on Day 7.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



( @tennistv) Nick Kyrgios had fun of Andrey Rublev last night@tennistv) Nick Kyrgios had fun of Andrey Rublev last night (🎥 @tennistv) https://t.co/W7UXkFQ1Wu

In the women's singles competition, soon-to-be World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Madison Brengle while fifth seed Paula Badosa faces Yulia Putintseva.

Former champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Linda Fruhvirtova while Coco Gauff faces Zhang Shuai. The likes of Petra Kvitova, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will also be in action on Day 7.

Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 7 at the Miami Open 2022

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (5) Paula Badosa vs Yulia Putintseva

Not before 1 pm local time: (WC) Nick Kyrgios vs (31) Fabio Fognini

followed by: (28) Frances Tiafoe vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Not before 7 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle

Not before 9 pm local time: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Mackenzie McDonald

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Cameron Norrie vs Hugo Gaston

Not before 1 pm local time: (12) Victoria Azarenka vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova

followed by: (14) Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai

followed by: (28) Petra Kvitova vs (Q) Lauren Davis

Not before 7 pm local time: (22) Gael Monfils vs Francisco Cerundolo

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Austin Krajicek / Edouard Roger Vasselin vs (WC) Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner

followed by: (6) Casper Ruud vs (30) Alexander Bublik

Not before 2 pm local time: (16) Jessica Pegula vs (17) Elena Rybakina

followed by: (9) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Pablo Carreno Busta

followed by: (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (Q) Denis Kudla

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (21) Veronika Kudermetova vs Shelby Rogers

followed by: Anhelina Kalinina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

followed by: Pedro Martinez / Lorenzo Sonego vs Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski

followed by: Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic vs Marin Cilic / Lukasz Kubot

followed by: (WC) Feliciano Lopez / Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Court 7

Starting at 11 am local time: Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko vs Alize Cornet / Jill Teichmann

Not before 12 30 pm: Belinda Bencic / Ana Konjuh vs Magda Linette / Sara Sorribes Tormo

After suitable rest: (1) Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova vs Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya

After suitable rest: Paula Badosa / Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan

followed by: (1) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic vs Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov

followed by: Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Federico Delbonis / Maximo Gonzalez

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch all the action live on the following channels and platforms:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: ATP matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will begin at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the Miami Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (remaining courts) USA March 27, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 27, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 27, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 17, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala