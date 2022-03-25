Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores winners and recap - Andy Murray sets up Daniil Medvedev clash, Naomi Osaka beats Angelique Kerber

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka both registered victories on Day 4 of the Miami Open. The former will face Daniil Medvedev for a place in the third round, while the Japanese will square off against Karolina Muchova.

There were a number of upsets on the day, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka and top-ten players Anett Kontaveit and Karolina Pliskova all being eliminated from the competition. Former World No. 1s Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza both withdrew before their respective matches due to injury.

Here are the major results from Day 3 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Andy Murray gets past Federico Delbonis

Andy Murray was up against Federico Delbonis in the first round. Both players held their serve during the first set and into the tie-break it went. With Murray leading 5-4, he won two successive points off the Argentinian's serve to take the set.

Murray cruised through the second set, winning it 6-1 to seal his place in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Osaka registers big win over Kerber

Osaka and Kerber, former Grand Slam champions and World No. 1's, clashed in the second round of the Miami Open.

The Japanese broke early in the first set to go 2-0 up and broke again to win it 6-2. Osaka continued to dominate in the second set and made the decisive break in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead.

She ended up winning the set 6-3 and sealed her place in the third round of the competition, where she will take on Karolina Muchova. The Czech has made an excellent comeback to the sport and upset Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-6(3) in the second round.

Sabalenka's woes continue

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered another early exit as she was beaten by Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-4. The Belarusian has been unable to find her form in the 2022 season so far and looked shaky during the match, serving eight double faults.

Sabalenka now has a 6-7 record this season and will have to improve a great deal if she wants to challenge for titles this year.

Ann Li stuns Kontaveit

Third seed Anett Kontaveit also suffered an early exit from the Miami Open as she was beaten by American Ann Li.

The Estonian had a bizarre start as she was bageled in the first set. However, she leveled the proceedings after taking the second set 6-3. Li looked to have squandered her chance after falling 2-0 behind in the deciding set. But the talented American fought her way back to win it 6-4 and book her place in the third round.

Miami Open 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Andy Murray won his first-round match against Federico Delbonis

Men's singles (first round):

Jenson Brooksby def. Federico Coria 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Sebastian Korda def. Alejandro davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-1

(WC) Andy Murray def. Federico Delbonis 7-6(4), 6-1

Jordan Thompson def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin def. Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 7-6(5)

Marton Fucsovics def. Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Jack Sock 7-6(3), 6-4

(Q) Yoshihito Nishioka def. Emilio Gomez 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-1

(Q) JJ Wolf def. Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4

Ugo Humbert def. Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Pedro Martinez def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 2-0 (ret'd)

Lloyd Harris def. Facundo Bagnis 6-3, 6-3

Kamil Majchrzak def. Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-3

Arthur Rinderknech def. Laslo Djere 6-2, 7-6(6).

Women's singles (second round):

(WC) Naomi Osaka def. (13) Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3

Ons Jabeur def. Magda Linette 7-6(1), 6-2

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. (25) Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5), 6-4

Alison Riske def. Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2

Karolina Muchova def. (18) Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-6(3)

(9) Danielle Collins def. Anna Bondar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Irina-Camelia Begu def. (1) Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4

Ann Li def. (3) Anett Kontaveit 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

(22) Belinda Bencic def. Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-1

(Q) Vera Zvonareva def. (19) Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Daria Saville def. Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Anna Kalinskaya def. (6) Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

Lucia Bronzetti def. Stefanie Voegele 6-2, 6-1

Kaia Kanepi def. (32) Sara Sorribes Tormo 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

Katerina Siniakova def. Emma Raducanu 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Heather Watson def. Eline Svitolina (15) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Men's doubles (first round):

(WC) Nick Kyrgios / Thanasi Kokkinakis def. Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni 6-2, 6-7(5), 10-6

(WC) John Isner / Hubert Hurkacz def. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies 6-3, 7-6(3)

(WC) Stefanos Tsitsipas / Feliciano Lopez def. Andrey Golubev / Alexander Bublik 7-6(2), 6-4

Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov def. (5) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.

Women's doubles (first round):

Jelena Ostapenko / Lyudmyla Kitchenok def. Shuko Aoyama / Chan Hao-ching 6-4, 7-5

(4) Coco Gauff / Caty McNally def. Tereza Mihalikova / Kveta Petschke 6-0, 6-3

Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya def. (WC) Jessica Pegula / Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0

(7) Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs def. Ekaterine Gorgodze / Greet Minnen 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

