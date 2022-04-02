Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz to play in men's singles final | Day 12

The men's singles final at the Miami Open will be between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz, both of whom overcame Francisco Cerondulo and Hubert Hurkacz respectively to reach their maiden Masters 1000 final.

Ruud beat maiden semifinalist Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 to reach his first Masters 1000 final. In the other semifinal, Alcaraz beat reigning champion Hurkacz in two tight sets 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach his maiden Masters final.

In the women's doubles event, top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova reached the final after beating fourth seeds Coco Gauff and Cate McNally. They face Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva who eliminated Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Here are the major results from Day 12 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Casper Ruud cruises to maiden Masters 1000 final

Casper Ruud beat Francisco Cerundolo

Sixth seed Casper Ruud continued his great form in Miami as he beat Francisco Cerundolo to reach his first Masters 1000 final. The Norwegian entered the match as the heavy favorite to win and produced a performance worthy of the tag.

Cerundolo broke Ruud in the very first game of the match before the latter broke him back in the next game. Both players continued to hold their serve before Ruud broke Cerundolo in the final game to take the first set 6-4.

The first three games of the second set saw both players save a number of break points before the Norwegian broke in the fourth to go 3-1 up. Ruud gained momentum and sailed to victory, winning the second set 6-1.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! ACHIEVEMENT: UNLOCKED 🥳 @CasperRuud98 defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! ACHIEVEMENT: UNLOCKED 🥳@CasperRuud98 defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! https://t.co/2z9dM4kzQC

Alcaraz eliminates reigning champion Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz's title defense in Miami came to an end as he was beaten by 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz who seems very difficult to defeat at the moment.

Both players had a few break points in the first set but neither were able to convert. It went to a tiebreak and Hurkacz went 5-3 up before Alcaraz won three points on the trot to take the first set.

The Pole tried to make a comeback in the second set and was very strong on his serve. However, Alcaraz's aggression and astute drop shots made it very difficult to secure the break of serve. The second set also went to a tiebreak and the Spaniard won it 7-2 to book his place in the final of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz became the fourth-youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 final after Michael Chang, Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. All were younger than the age of 19.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.



18 years, 333 days.



[getty] Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.18 years, 333 days.[getty] https://t.co/D5KIzLdyQT

Miami Open 2022: Day 12 results at a glance

Men's singles (semifinals):

(6) Casper Ruud def. Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1

(14) Carlos Alcaraz def. (8) Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2)

Women's doubles (semifinals):

(1) Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova def. (4) Coco Gauff / Cate McNally 6-4, 3-6, 10-2

Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund def. Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan 3-6, 6-2, 13-11

