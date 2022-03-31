Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud reach semifinals, Alexander Zverev, Paula Badosa eliminated | Day 10

Day 10 of the Miami Open saw the competition's quarterfinals come to an end. Iga Swiatek continued her winning spree by beating Petra Kvitova to advance to the semifinals. Casper Ruud beat Alexander Zverev for the very first time in his career to reach the last four of the tournament.

There were a few on-court withdrawals during Day 10 with Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner both retiring from their respective matches.

Here are the major results from Day 10 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Ruud gets past Zverev

Sixth seed Casper Ruud reached his fourth Masters 1000 semifinal by beating second seed Alexander Zverev in what was quite an interesting match. The Norwegian took the opening set 6-3 before his opponent rallied back to take the second set 6-1.

However, Ruud regained momentum in the third set and made the decisive break. Towards the end of the match, he looked absolutely dominant, particularly with his wide serve and forehand. This is the first time that Ruud has beaten a player ranked above fifth in the ATP rankings.

Swiatek beats Kvitova to register 15th consecutive victory

Top seed Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run of form as she beat 28th seed Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to book her place in the semifinals. The Pole broke once in each set, which was enough to beat the Czech and register her 15th consecutive win. Swiatek will take on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Pegula reaches second WTA 1000 semifinal after Badosa retires

It was the end of the road in Miami for fifth seed Paula Badosa as she retired while trailing 1-4 against 16th seed Jessica Pegula. The American thus reached her second WTA 1000 semifinal.

Sinner retires against Cerundolo

Last year's runner-up Jannik Sinner retired in his quarterfinal against Francisco Cerundolo after only 23 minutes due to foot blisters. The Argentine was leading 4-1 when Sinner decided to retire from the match. Following his exit from the Miami Open, the Italian will look to return to full fitness ahead of the clay court season.

Miami Open 2022: Day 10 results at a glance

Men's singles (quarterfinals):

Francisco Cerundolo def. (9) Jannik Sinner 4-1 (ret'd)

(6) Casper Ruud def. (2) Alexander Zverev 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Women's singles (quarterfinals):

(16) Jessica Pegula def. (5) Paula Badosa 4-1 (ret'd)

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (28) Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3

Men's doubles (quarterfinals):

(WC) Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner def. (2) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury 7-6(7), 6-3

Women's doubles (quarterfinals):

Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund def. Sara Sorribes Tormo / Magda Linette 3-6, 6-1, 10-7

(4) Coco Gauff / Caty McNally def. Jill Teichmann / Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-7(4), 10-7

