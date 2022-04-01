Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Naomi Osaka to face Iga Swiatek in the final, Daniil Medvedev out | Day 11

Day 11 of the Miami Open had a few exciting matches, with Naomi Osaka continuing her excellent run in the tournament. The Japanese came back from a set down to beat Belinda Bencic and reach her first final of 2022.

She will take on Iga Swiatek, who beat 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the last four, for the title.

In the men's singles event, Daniil Medvedev missed out on a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking as he lost to reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole had a very good day in Miami as he also reached the final of the doubles tournament alongside John Isner. The duo beat Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz also sealed his place in the semifinals after defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

Here are the major results from Day 11 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Osaka comes back from behind to beat Bencic

Naomi Osaka reached the final of the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka produced another brilliant performance to beat Belinda Bencic and book her place in the final of the Miami Open. The Japanese dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but she rallied back to take the second set before winning the decider 6-4 to win the match.

Osaka served as many as 18 aces during the match and won 46 out of 58 points on her serve. She will now play in her third WTA 1000 final against the talented Iga Swiatek.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Naomi Osaka fires 18 aces to defeat Belinda Bencic 46 63 64 in the Miami Open semifinals, the most aces in a single match this season.



Osaka eclipses Ash Barty’s mark of 17 aces hit vs. Kenin in Adelaide. Naomi Osaka fires 18 aces to defeat Belinda Bencic 46 63 64 in the Miami Open semifinals, the most aces in a single match this season.Osaka eclipses Ash Barty’s mark of 17 aces hit vs. Kenin in Adelaide. https://t.co/PSlQCNgWOV

Double delight for Hurkacz

Reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz registered a massive victory over Daniil Medvedev to keep his title defense hopes in Miami alive. The Pole started very well and raced to a 5-2 lead in the opening set. Medvedev fought back to take the set to a tiebreak but Hurkacz managed to win it 9-7 to win the first set.

The 24-year-old then broke in the fifth game of the second set to take a 3-2 lead. He broke Medvedev again to take the second set and seal his place in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The Pole also made it into the final of the men's doubles tournament alongside John Isner. The duo beat Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the semifinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Miami



Defending champion takes out Top seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 6-3 to get back into the semi-finals! HurkaczMiamiDefending champion takes out Top seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 6-3 to get back into the semi-finals! Hurkacz ❤️ Miami Defending champion takes out Top seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 6-3 to get back into the semi-finals! https://t.co/FPb077UWZX

Swiatek reaches third successive WTA 1000 final

Iga Swiatek continued her brilliant form as she beat 16th seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets. The Pole started the match brilliantly and took the opening set 6-2.

Pegula then fought back and broke Swiatek to take a 4-2 lead. However, the 20-year-old broke her twice in return to go 5-4 up. The Pole eventually won the second set 7-5 to win the match and reach her third straight WTA 1000 final. It was also her 16th win in a row.

Alcaraz survives Kecmanovic scare to reach second straight Masters semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz continued his good run of form as he beat Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets in the men's singles semifinal. The match was a tightly contested one, with the first set going to a tiebreak which the Serb won narrowly. Alcaraz fought back to take the second set 6-3.

The third set saw both players hold their serves well to take it to a tiebreak. Kecmanovic was up 5-3 but Alcaraz won four points in a row to win the match and reach the semifinals.

Miami Open 2022: Day 11 results at a glance

Men's singles (quarterfinals):

(8) Hubert Hurkacz def. (1) Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3.

(14) Carlos Alcaraz def. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women's singles (semifinals):

Naomi Osaka def. (22) Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3. 6-4.

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (16) Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5.

Men's doubles (semifinals):

(WC) John Isner / Hubert Hurkacz def. (WC) Nick Kyrgios / Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3.

