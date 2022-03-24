Miami Open 2022: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and Nick Kyrgios start off with straight sets victories | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 Miami Open saw the continuation of the men's and women's first-round matches.

Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and Nick Kyrgios were the high-profile names playing on Day 3, and the trio advanced to the second round without much fuss. Kyrgios' doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis also won in straight sets.

After being sidelined due to injuries, Borna Coric won his first match in more than a year. Karolina Muchova, playing in her first tournament since the 2021 US Open, made a winning return.

Here are the major results from Day 3 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Osaka simply too good for Sharma

Naomi Osaka didn't even face a single break point en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Astra Sharma. The four-time Grand Slam champion was dominant on serve as well and played one of her best matches of the season so far. An area of concern would be her break point conversion stat, as she took just two out of 11 chances.

Osaka will take on Angelique Kerber in the second round and wasting so many opportunities against her could prove to be costly.

Former Miami champion Stephens ousts Udvardy

2018 Miami Open winner Sloane Stephens started her 2022 campaign on a winning note as she defeated Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-3. The American lost in the first round to Osaka at the Indian Wells Open, so she's already off to a better start in Miami.

Stephens will take on Jessica Pegula in the next round of the Miami Open.

2022 Australian Open doubles champions Kyrgios and Kokkinakis sweep past French opponents

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis played two of the day's last singles matches and both faced off against French opponents.

Kyrgios defeated Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (3), 6-3, while Kokkinakis won 6-4, 6-2 against Richard Gasquet. The duo are set to kick off their doubles challenge on day 4 of the tournament, starting off against Santiago Gonzalez and Andreas Molteni.

In the singles event, Kyrgios will clash horns with Andrey Rublev in a blockbuster clash in the next round. Kokkinakis, meanwhile, will take on Argentine player Diego Schwartzman.

Coric and Muchova back to their winning ways following a lengthy injury lay-off

Borna Coric underwent shoulder surgery in May 2021. His previous tournament was the Rotterdam Open in March last year. Coric lost in the first round of the Indian Wells Open a couple of weeks ago but won his first match in more than a year at the Miami Open. He defeated veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 7-5.

Karolina Muchova has been similarly out of action since last year's US Open. Playing in her first tournament since then, she defeated compatriot Tereza Martincova 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) to make a winning comeback.

Coric will take on Alexander Zverev in the next round while Muchova will play against Leylah Fernandez.

Russian veteran Zvonareva makes light work of Doi

Former World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva booked her spot in the main draw of the Miami Open after going through the qualifying rounds. In the first round, she defeated Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-1 to win just her second main-draw match of the year and snap a seven-match losing streak.

Zvonareva will clash horns with Tamara Zidansek in the next round.

Miami Open 2022: Day 3 results at a glance

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Miami Open.

Men's singles (first round):

(Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis d. Richard Gasquet: 6-4, 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo d. Tallon Griekspoor: 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo d. Dusan Lajovic: 6-3, 7-5.

(PR) Borna Coric d. (Q) Fernando Verdasco: 6-4, 7-5.

(Q) Taro Daniel d. (Q) Jaume Munar: 6-3, 6-4.

(WC) Jack Draper d. (PR) Gilles Simon: 7-5, 6-1.

(Q) Daniel Elahi Galan d. John Millman: 6-4, 6-2.

Hugo Gaston d. (WC) Emilio Nava: 6-2, 6-1.

David Goffin d. Roberto Carballes Baena: 6-2, 6-3.

(Q) Denis Kudla d. (WC) Juncheng Shang: 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.

(WC) Nick Kyrgios d. Adrian Mannarino: 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Henri Laaksonen d. Benoit Paire: 7-6 (8), 1-6, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald d. Dominik Koepfer: 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima d. Kwon Soon-woo: 6-1, 7-5.

Oscar Otte d. (Q) Mitchell Krueger: 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori d. Maxime Cressy: 6-3, 6-2.

Women's singles (first round):

Sloane Stephens d. Panna Udvardy: 6-4, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic d. (Q) Kristen Flipkens: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

(Q) Lauren Davis d. (Q) Yuan Yue: 6-4, 6-1.

(Q) Wang Qiang d. (WC) Ashlyn Krueger: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

(Q) Marie Bouzkova d. (PR) Laura Siegemund: 6-1, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova d. (Q) Rebecca Marino: 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Alison Riske d. Jil Teichmann: 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Clara Burel d. Magdalena Frech: 6-3, 7-5.

(Q) Dalma Galfi d. Kristina Kucova: 6-0, 6-0.

Anhelina Kalinina d. (Q) Ekaterine Gorgodze: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova d. Tereza Martincova: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

(Q) Anna Kalinskaya d. (WC) Robin Montgomery: 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Zhang Shuai d. Clara Tauson: 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 (r).

(Q) Vera Zvonareva d. Misaki Doi: 6-4, 6-1.

(LL) Lucia Bronzetti d. Ajla Tomljanovic: 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Naomi Osaka d. Astra Sharma: 6-3, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu d. (WC) Hailey Baptiste: 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1.

(WC) Linda Fruhvirtova d. Danka Kovinic: 6-0, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. (Q) Wang Xinyu: 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Madison Brengle d. (WC) Alexandra Eala: 6-2, 6-1.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra