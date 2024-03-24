Miami Open 2024 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea

Things are starting to get serious at the WTA 1000 Miami Open 2024.

Day five witnessed the likes of Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka in prime form, galloping their way to the third round. Fifth seed Jessica Pegula and Daria Kastakina also continued their run via walkover wins as their opponents failed to complete the match due to injury.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens succumbed to a straight sets loss against Sorana Cirstea and Storm Hunter went down fighting against Emma Navarro in the second round.

On that note, let's take a look at the upcoming matches on Day six at the Miami Open.

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro

Twelfth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Emma Navarro in the third round of the Miami Open. The American leads the head-to-head between the duo 2-0 and defeated Paolini most recently at the Qatar Open 2024.

Both players have been in excellent form in past few months and have already added to their trophy cabinets this year. Navarro brilliantly captured the Hobart International and Paolini earned the bragging rights at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The American, Navarro, began her campaign in Miami edging past Storm Hunter in straight sets. On the other hand, Paolini scored a hardfought win over Katie Volynets 7-6(8), 7-5. Considering their experience on the main tour and head-to-head record, Navarro should be able to edge past the Italian in this contest.

Prediction: Navarro to win in three sets.

#2 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anastasia Pavyluchenkova

Alexandrova in Miami presented by Itau 2024 - Day 6

Fourteenth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will square off against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the Miami Open. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1.

Both players have made a promising start to their respective campaigns this year. While Alexandrova chalked up a runner up finish at the Linz Open, Pavlyuchenkova reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open and the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open last month.

The Russian Alexandrova began her campaign in Miami with a solid win over Donna Vekic. Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova cruised past Shelby Rogers in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Considering their skill sets and record in the opening few rounds of an event, Alexandrova will be a slight favorite to get over the line.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in straight sets.

#3 Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea

Tenth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Sorana Cirstea in the third round of the Miami Open.

Both players have had a season filled with ups and downs so far. Kasatkina has been in slightly better form as compared to the Romanian, chalking up runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International and the Abu Dhabi Open.

The Russian hardly broke a sweat against Claire Liu during her opening encounter in Miami. Nineteenth seed Cirstea matched her dominant performance and outclassed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

A close contest is one the cards between Kasatkina and Cirstea at the Miami Open. Cosidering their ranking points and consistency at the highest level, the Russian should be able to sneak through to the last 16.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

#4 Danielle Collins vs Elena Avanesyan - Miami Open R3

Lastly Danielle Collins and Elena Avanesyan will lock horns in the third round of the Miami Open.

Despite tough results in the last few months on tour, Collins has stuck to the grind and seems determined to turn the tides in her favor. She has been exceptional at the Miami Open so far, outfoxing the likes of Bernarda Pera and Anastasia Potapova en route to the third round.

On the other hand, Elena Avanesyan is starting to peak at the right time at the Miami Open. She showed her resilient all-round game, dispatching the likes of Erika Andreeva and Ons Jabeur in the first two rounds. The Russian outlasted Jabeur in a thrilling three-set bout 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Considering their previous results in Miami and success ratio on the hardcourts, Collins will have the upper hand in this tie. Avanesyan could present a stern challenge to the American, but the veteran should still be able to solve this riddle and stay alive in Miami.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three-sets.