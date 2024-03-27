Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden storm into semis

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden made their way through to the semi-finals of the Miami Open 2024 on Wednesday, March 27. The Indo-Australian duo defeated the pair of Sem Verbeek and John-Patrick Smith 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 at Butch Buchholz.

Bopanna and Ebden found themselves under immense pressure after going down in the first set. They had to fight out of their skin to take the second set into a tie-breaker. But after they won the second set, the duo upped their game to knock out the pair from Australia and the Netherlands.

Ebden and Bopanna pulled off four aces and had a win percentage of 76 from their first serves. They were a tad tentative with their second serves, making three double faults but somehow managed to have the last laugh.

Bopanna and Ebden are next set to lock horns with the pair of Kevin Kraweitz and Tim Puetz. The German duo defeated the British pair of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7.

Bopanna, Ebden marching ahead

Ebden and Bopanna have had an impressive run this year. Back in January, they won the Australian Open men’s doubles title after beating the Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Interestingly, it was the same duo from Italy that Bopanna and Ebden beat in the first round of the Miami Open a couple of days ago. This time around, they won the match 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4. In the second round, Ebden and Bopanna defeated the Polish pair of Jan Zielinski and Hugo Nys 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Earlier this year, Bopanna and Ebden missed out on winning the Adelaide International after losing a thrilling three-setter to Ram and Salisbury in the final. They will now be hoping to win their remaining two games and add another title to their kitty this year.