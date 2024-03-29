Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 11

After a near-fortnight of top-drawer tennis, the men’s singles field at the Miami Open 2024 has been filtered down to the final four as the tournament heads towards its business end.

Jannik Sinner, on Friday (March 29), will lead the field on Day 11 of the competition, which will also have the women’s doubles teams compete for a spot in the summit clash at the joint ATP/WTA 1000 event.

The Italian has made it to the semifinals after winning all but one of his matches in straight sets. He was particularly clinical in his last match against Tomas Machach, dropping just six games en route to the 6-2, 6-4 win.

Sinner will now take on Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the final. The Russian has also been in top form, beating the likes of Nicholas Jarry, Dominik Koepfer, Cameron Norrie and Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

The second semifinal will see Alexander Zverev take on Grigor Dimitrov, who staged the biggest upset of the tournament by taking out Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard was in pursuit of the rare ‘Sunshine Double’, but ran into a red-hot Dimitrov in a late-night tussle on Thursday.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's the full schedule for Day 11 of the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 11 of the Miami Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: Asia Muhammad/Alycia Parks vs (2) Gabriella Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe

Not before 3 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by local time: Sofia Kenin/Bethanie Mattek Sands vs Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Fans watching in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

The day session on Day 11 of the 2024 Miami Open kicks off at 1 pm local time on the Stadium Court. The night session, meanwhile, will commence at 7 pm. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Start Time (Afternoon session: Stadium & Grandstand) Start Time: (Evening session: Stadium) USA/Canada March 29, 2024, 1 pm ET March 29, 2024, 7 pm ET UK March 29, 2024, 5 pm GMT March 29, 2024, 11 pm GMT Indian March 29, 2024, 10.30 pm IST March 30, 2024, 4.30 am IST