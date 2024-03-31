Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

Day 13 of the 2024 Miami Open is set to feature the men's singles and women's doubles finals.

The women will kick off play on the stadium court on the final day of play. American pairing of Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are set to lock horns with second seeds Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski. Mattek-Sands won the doubles crown in Miami alongside Lucie Safarova in 2015, getting the better of Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova.

This will be followed by the highly anticipated men's singles finals between third seed Jannik Sinner and eleventh seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner breezed to his second consecutive final and third in total in Miami with a convincing 6-1, 6-2, victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Dimitrov on the other hand backed up his big win against Carlos Alcaraz, beating fourth seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7, (4), 6-4 in the other of the semi-finals clashes.

Sinner and Dimitrov have met thrice on tour in the lead-up to their final. Sinner currently leads their head-to-head 2-1 and won their last encounter in Beijing.

With plenty of exciting action in store, here is a look at the schedule of play on Day 13 of the Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 12 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Sofia Kenin & Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs (2) Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 13 in Miami will kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time on the Stadium court with women's doubles finals action. The men will be in action afterward but not before 3:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 13 are as follows:

Country Doubles Final Start Time Singles Final Start Time US/Canada March 31, 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET March 31, 2024, not before 3:00 p.m. ET UK March 31, 2024, 4:30 pm GMT March 31, 2024, not before 7:00 p.m. GMT India March 31, 2024, 10:00 pm IST April 1, 2024, not before 12:30 a.m. IST