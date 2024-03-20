Miami Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses Qualifiers final round, crashes out of the tournament

India’s Sumit Nagal failed to go through to the main draw of the Miami Open 2024 after losing in a thrilling three-set qualifier to Hong Kong’s Chak Lam Coleman Wong. On Tuesday, March 19, Nagal lost 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 in the second and final round of the Qualifiers.

On Monday, March 18, the youngster got the better of Canada’s Gabriel Diallo, beating him 7-6(3), 6-2. He started off brilliantly against Wong as well before losing his way.

In the first set, Nagal earned a crucial break of serve to push Wong on the backfoot. But the Hong Kong player stormed back into the contest with a dominating performance in the second set. The third set turned out to be a cliffhanger before Wong drilled the final nail in the coffin.

Wong pulled off as many as 16 aces and that turned out to be a crucial factor in deciding the winner. Nagal, on the other hand, managed only two of them.

Wong was stupendous with his first serves, winning 85 percent of points from them. Although he faltered on his second serves, making five double faults, they did not cost him.

Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna to be in action

While India’s hopes in singles ended with Nagal’s exit, there are still hopes in the doubles category. On March 21, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will be in action. The Indo-Australian pair will lock horns with the Italian duo of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Boleli. It is the same pair that Bopanna and Ebden got the better of in the final of the Australian Open 2024 at the Rod Laver Arena.

India’s Yuki Bhambri will also be in action on the same day. He will partner New Zealand’s Matthew Venus in the Round of 32 match against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.