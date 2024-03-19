Miami Open 2024 weather: Forecast for each day and what to expect during the 2 weeks of the BNP Paribas Open

The top players on the women's circuit are gearing up to compete at the Miami Open 2024, which begins on March 19. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are all expected to feature at the event, which has 1000 ranking points on offer.

A new winner will be crowned in Miami as defending champion Petra Kvitova has been sidelined due to pregnancy. American legend Venus Williams and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will return to the tournament and begin their campaigns on March 19.

As for the forecast about the upcoming days, March 19 is expected to have passing showers during the day and clear conditions during the night. March 20 and March 21 will partly be cloudy but mostly sunny throughout the day. March 22 and March 23 could have high chances of rain.

The sun will again be out on March 24 with light expectancy of passing showers. March 25 and March 26 are again expected to have slight drizzles during the day. The sun will again be out on March 27 and March 28.

Out of the last three days, light showers could be expected on March 29, but March 30 and March 31 should be clear for a full day of play.

Iga Swiatek will chase her second Miami Open title this year

Iga Swiatek with her trophy in Miami -

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will have the chance to capture her second title at the Miami Open this month.

Swiatek will enter Miami on the back of a fascinating run at the Indian Wells 2024. She outfoxed the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Marta Kostyuk and Maria Sakkari to capture her second title in California.

The Pole made a slow start to the season this year, chalking up a runner-up finish at the United Cup and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. She turned things around during the Middle-East swing and clinched her first title at the Qatar Open 2024.

The 22-year-old also has the chance to join Steffi Graf and become the second player to complete the Sunshine Double (winning Indian Wells and Miami Open in the same month) twice. She already achieved the impressive feat in 2022.

Switek will face stiff competiton from the likes of Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open. She will notably receive a first-round bye due to her ranking superiority and begin her campaign in the second round. The Miami Open main draw action begins on March 19.