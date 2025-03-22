Miami Open 2025:  Casper Ruud v Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud v (30) Alejandro Tabilo

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud v Alejandro Tabilo preview



Casper Ruud and Alejandro Tabilo play in the third round of the Miami Open. Ruud, the fifth seed, struggled to beat Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 64 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tabilo, the No. 30 seed, also labored to get past Corentin Moutet, eventually prevailing 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Both players have had a difficult start to the season. Ruud's second-round exit at the Australian Open while seeded six was unexpected. He had a solid tournament in Dallas, losing in the final 6-7(5), 3-6 to Denis Shopavolov. He then became one of several seeded players to drop out of the Mexican Open with a stomach bug and then went out early at Indian Wells to American Marcos Giron.

Tabilo's 2025 hasn't been much better. The World No. 31 lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Roberto Carballes in four sets, and that form continued into Argentina, Chile, and Rio, where he failed to make it out of the opening match. He improved at Indian Wells, reaching the Round of 32, and extended Taylor Fritz to three sets before losing 6-4, 3-6, 1-6.

Casper Ruud v Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Alejandro Tabilo have played twice on the ATP Tour. In 2020 Ruud won in Santiago in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Last year in Monte Carlo Ruud won again, 6-2, 6-4. Ruud leads the head-to-head 2-0.

Casper Ruud v Alejandro Tabilo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -250 TBC TBC Alejandro Tabilo +200 TBC TBC

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Casper Ruud v Alejandro Tabilo prediction



With neither player performing at their best, this match is up for grabs for both participants. Ruud has dropped in the ATP rankings to No. 6 but has a better pedigree. The Norwegian has 12 ATP titles to his name, to 27-year-old Tabilo's two.

Tabilo's best Major effort was a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon last year, while the 26-year-old Ruud has managed three Grand Slam finals in his 10 years on the ATP tour. Ruud's higher ranking and greater experience at the top of the game should see him through, but he'll probably need all three sets to see off the Chilean.

Pick: Casper Ruud in three sets.

