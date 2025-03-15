Miami Open 2025: Complete list of wildcards ft. Christopher Eubanks, Petra Kvitova, Ajla Tomljanovic & others

Former World No. 2 Petra Kvitova, USA's Christopher Eubanks, and Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic headline the list of wildcards of 2025 Miami Open. The main draw matches of the event will start from Tuesday, March 18.

Ad

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic poses with the champions trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the womens singles final. - Source: Getty

2023 Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova will be looking to win her first match since becoming a mother in July 2024. The two-time Wimbledon champion has a 23-12 win-loss record in Miami and she won the title in 2023 after beating Elena Rybakina in the final.

Ad

Trending

Kvitova got a wildcard at the ATX Open last month but lost to Jodie Burrage 6-3, 4-6, 4-6. She also played the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she won the first set again, but then lost the next two against Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

World No. 104 Christopher Eubanks, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Miami Open as a qualifier, has been awarded a wildcard for the men's singles main draw.

Ad

28-year-old Eubanks, who reached his career high ranking, No. 29 in 2023, has a 5-4 win-loss record in Miami and his best win at the event was in the second round of the 2023 Miami Open against 17th seed Borna Coric. Eubanks lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round in Miami last year.

31-year-old Ajla Tomljanovic, who made her first main draw appearance at the Miami Open in 2010, will be making her 11th appearance at the event. She will be playing in Miami after missing the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

The Australian's best result in Miami was reaching the fourth round in 2013 and her only Top 10 win in Miami was against Aryna Sabalenka in 2019.

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts while playing against Diana Shnaider of Russia in the second round on Day 4 of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

19-year-old Alexandra Eala from Philippines is also among the wildcard entrants. The 2022 US Open Girls' singles champion also received wildcard at the Miami Open in 2022 and 2023, but she could not win a match, so she will be hoping to earn her first win at the tournament.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva's sister, 20-year-old Erika Andreeva has been awarded a wildcard in Miami for the third year in a row. She has a 1-2 win-loss record at the event. 17-year-old American Tyra Grant will be making her WTA tour main draw debut.

Full list of Miami Open wildcards

Women's Singles

Petra Kvitova

Ajla Tomljanovic

Tyra Grant

Alexandra Eala

Victoria Mboko

Sayaka Ishii

Erika Andreeva

Men's Singles

Ad

Christopher Eubanks

Eliot Spizzirri

Federico Cina

Wu Yibing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback