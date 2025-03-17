Miami Open 2025 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to final ft. potential QF clash vs Daniil Medvedev

The second leg of the 'Sunshine Double' is upon us with the Miami Open 2025. The highly anticipated tournament will kick off on 18th March at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with star players set to take centre stage. The draw for both the men's and women's sections has been made adding to the anticipation.

Novak Djokovic is the fifth seed at the event and will start as one of the favorites for the title. The Serbian star has already won the Miami Open six times and is chasing a record-breaking seventh title in Miami.

Djokovic has endured a tough start to the season with his latest loss coming at the hands of Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells. The 37-year-old has lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2018 and will be keen to turn his fortunes around with a title win at the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic has been handed a bye in the first round and will compete on the court in the second round. Let's take a look at the potential opponents that Djokovic might face at the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic's potential 2R opponent - Hamad Medjedovic

Hamad Medjedovic - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic could face a fellow Serbian in the second round of the Miami Open. The Serbian star might meet a player 16 years his junior in Hamad Medjedovic.

Medjedovic rose to fame by winning the ATP NextGen tournament in 2023. Since then, the 21-year-old has reached the final of the Belgrade Open in 2024 but is still chasing his maiden ATP title.

This will be the first professional meeting between Djokovic and Medjedovic, although the pair have trained together in the past while playing in the Davis Cup for Serbia.

Novak Djokovic's potential 3R opponent - Alex Michelsen

lex Michelsen - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic could face American ace Alex Michelsen in the third round in Miami. The 20-year-old has started the 2025 season strongly with a big win against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

Michelsen is currently enjoying a career-high ranking of World No. 32 in the ATP rankings. The American has beaten Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov in 2025 and will be keen to add Djokovic to that list.

Djokovic enjoys a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Michelsen with his only win coming at the Shanghai Open in 2024.

Novak Djokovic's potential 4R opponent - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's fourth-round opponent could potentially be Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian star is one of the most in-form players in the world, having won two titles so far this season.

Auger-Aliassime has started the season strongly by winning the Adelaide International followed by Open Occitanie in Montpellier. He also finished runner-up in Dubai, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Djokovic has faced Auger-Aliassime twice in his career, having won one and lost the other match. Both these matches came in 2022 and while the Serb trumped Auger-Aliassime at the Italian Open quarterfinals en route to the trophy, Canadain had the last laugh in their Laver Cup tie.

Novak Djokovic's potential QF opponent - Daniil Medvedev

BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic could meet Daniil Medvedev in a potential blockbuster clash in the quarter-finals. Both the players are far from their best this season and will be keen to get better of one another on the hard courts of Miami.

Daniil Medvedev lost in the Indian Wells semifinal against Holger Rune. This came after the Russian star was stunned in the second round of the Australian Open by Learner Tien. The 29-year-old will be keen to end his trophy drought and win the Miami Open for the second time in his career.

Djokovic and Medvedev have faced each other 15 times in their career with the Serbian enjoying a 10-5 lead in head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was in the US Open final 2023 which Djokovic won in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic's potential SF opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic could potentially face a familiar foe in Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. The Spaniard is the second seed at the event and is chasing a second Miami Open title having won his first in 2022.

Despite his brilliance, Carlos Alcaraz is undergoing a bit of a slump. The Spanish star failed to win the Australian Open and most recently, lost the semi-final at the Indian Wells at the hands of Jack Draper. Now, the 21-year-old will be keen to put things right with success at the Miami Open.

Djokovic has a 5-3 win-loss ratio against Alcaraz. The Serbian won their most recent meeting at the Australian Open in four sets.

Novak Djokovic's potential Final opponent - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

If Novak Djokovic does make it to the final of the Miami Open, he might potentially face Alexander Zverev. The German is the top seed at the event in the absence of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Zverev made a strong start to the season with a run to the final at the Australian Open but lost against the defending champion Jannik Sinner. Since then, Zverev has failed to make an impact in Qatar and at Indian Wells. Now, the 27-year-old will be eager to make a mark in the American leg of the season. Moreover, with his favorable record at hardcourts this year (9 wins and 3 losses), he is a strong contender to make it to another final in Miami.

Djokovic leads Zverev 8-5 in their head-to-heads. However, the German won the last match between them at the Australian Open, when Djokovic retired after losing the first set.

