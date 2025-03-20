Miami Open 2025: Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov preview

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his win over Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open. Source: Getty Karen Khachanov is ranked 23 in the world. Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios comes into the contest after clinching his first win in over two years. The mercurial Australian had beaten Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Miami Open to secure his first win on the Tour since October 2022.

Kyrgios has been plagued with a repeated spate of injuries and spent the majority of the last two years on the sidelines. He made a comeback after 18 months after undergoing wrist surgery. However, it has not been a smooth ride since as he lost five of the six matches he played in 2025 ahead of the Miami Open.

To make matters worse, he also suffered an abdominal injury, which kept him sidelined for all of February.

The former World No. 13 suffered from further pain in his wrist and was forced to withdraw mid-way through his match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Indian Wells Masters last week and was reduced to tears. However, he has now made a surging comeback with a morale-boosting win and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Khachanov begins his Miami Open campaign against Kyrgios as he got a bye in the first round. The Russian has not had the best of seasons as he’s made early exits in each of the six tournaments he has played in this year. His most notable performance so far came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Alex Michelsen.

Though he has not been in the best of form, he will hope to turn things around when he takes on a pumped-up Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Karen Khachanov holds a 2-1 advantage over Nick Kyrgios when it comes to their head-to-head stats. The Russian had beaten Kyrgios in three sets when they first met at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati in 2019, while the Australian pulled off a stunning five-set win when they battled it out at the Australian Open the following year. Their last contest was in 2022 when Khachanov won in five sets in the quarterfinal of the US Open.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nick Kyrgios Karen Khachanov

(Odds will be updated once available)

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Though Nick Kyrgios has suffered multiple injuries this season, the win over McDonald could be just the boost he needed. Having secured his first win in over two years, the momentum is with the 29-year-old as he heads into this contest against Khachanov.

The Russian has had a poor campaign so far and has not been in great form, recently losing to Ben Shelton in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters. Despite receiving a bye in the first round, Karen Khachanov will find it tough against a spirited Kyrgios. Each of their last three matches has gone the distance and it won’t be a surprise if this one spills over to the third set, but the momentum rests with Kyrgios.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets.

