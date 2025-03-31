Miami Open 2025 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jakub Mensik and runner-up Novak Djokovic earn? 

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik contested the 2025 Miami Open final, with the latter winning 7-6(4), 7-6(4). Both men will take home a big chunk from the massive prize pool for the ATP Masters 1000 event of $9,193,540.

Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov will each receive a hefty sum of $332,160 for their run to the semifinals, while Arthur Fils, Matteo Berrettini, Sebastian Korda, and Francisco Cerundolo, all of whom exited in the quarterfinals, will each receive $189,075.

Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and others who lost in the fourth round of the Miami Open will each earn $103,225. Tommy Paul, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Joao Fonseca, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and others will each pocket $60,400 for their run to the third round.

Despite their early exits in the second round, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, and others will take home a decent amount of $35,260. Hamad Medjedovic, Aleksandar Kovacevic, Francisco Comesana, Mackenzie McDonald, and Christopher O'Connell will bag a cash prize of $23,760 following their opening round defeats.

The players who failed to enter the main draw of the Masters 1000 event didn't go home empty-handed. The ones eliminated in the second round of the Qualifiers received $13,795, while those eliminated in the opening round received $7,155.

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic conquer the Sunshine Double by winning the 2025 Miami Open final in men's doubles

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic clinched the Sunshine Double with a resounding 7-6(3), 6-3 win over sixth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool to win the Miami Open. Arevalo and Pavic will take home a grand total of $457,150 while Cash and Glasspool will receive a hefty sum of $242,020.

Fifth seeds Nikola Metkic and Michael Venus, and second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, who exited the event in the semifinals, will pocket a cash prize of $129,970. Seventh seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andreas Molteni, Christian Harrison and Evan King, Yuki Bhambri and Nuno Borges, and Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson will receive $65,000 for their quarterfinal run.

Third seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Jamie Murray and Adam Pavlasek, and other teams that lost in the second round will take home $34,850.

Eighth seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Ben Shelton and Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Etcheverry, and other pairs eliminated in the opening round will also receive a decent prize money of $19,050.

